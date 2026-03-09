Chicago Bears reportedly sign defensive tackle Neville Gallimore to 2-year, $12 million deal

The Chicago Bears reportedly started their free agent contract negotiating period Monday by beefing up their defensive tackle depth.

They will reportedly sign veteran Neville Gallimore to a two-year, $12 million contract. The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the deal.

Gallimore spent one season with the Indianapolis Colts last year and appeared in all 17 games. The Colts used Gallimore mostly to stop the run with his 6-foot-2, 307-pound frame. He played in 40% of the Colts defense’s snaps and also played some special teams, playing 17% of the snaps.

Gallimore, who was born in Canada, finished last season with career-highs in tackles with 38 to go along with 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits.

The Dallas Cowboys originally drafted Gallimore in the third round of the 2020 draft. He played in 14 games for the Cowboys during his rookie season before only playing in five games in 2021 because of an elbow injury. He appeared in 33 games over the next two seasons for Dallas.

Gallimore spent time with the Miami Dolphins during training camp in 2024 before he eventually signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in 14 games for the Rams plus two more playoffs games. Gallimore made a big impact during that Rams playoff run, finishing with 2.5 sacks over two games.

The move beefs up the interior of the Bears’ defensive line, which needs depth help. Gallimore will likely take the spot of backup defensive tackle Andrew Billings, who will be a free agent at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

Chicago already has starters Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter while Shemar Turner is expected to return after missing most of his rookie season last year. Turner could spend time on the edge, though, once he returns from a torn ACL he suffered midway through the year.

But the Bears are likely to make some more defensive tackle moves as they try to fortify their run defense and pass rush from the middle. Bears general manager Ryan Poles could address that either in free agency over the next few weeks or in April’s draft.