Chicago Bears’ Nahshon Wright added to NFL Pro Bowl Games

Chicago Bears defensive back Nahshon Wright walks off of the field after getting a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025 at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears defensive back Nahshon Wright walks off of the field after getting a win against the Dallas Cowboys last season at Soldier Field. (Scott Anderson)

By Michal Dwojak

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright will head to the Pro Bowl Games after an impressive season after all.

The NFL announced Monday that Wright will participate in the games. Wright will replace Philadelphia Eagles’ cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, who won’t participate became of an injury. The Pro Bowl game will take place on Feb. 3 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, the first time the Pro Bowl has been part of the Super Bowl experience.

Wright will join Bears left guard Joe Thuney, center Drew Dalman and safety Kevin Byard at the games after he originally didn’t earn a Pro Bowl nod. It’s the most Pro Bowlers the Bears will have at the game since 2019, when the team brought four players.

It’s a fitting honor for Wright, who had a career year after he signed a one-year contract with the Bears during the offseason. Wright earned his first career Pro Bowl honor after he led the NFL with eight takeaways.

He intercepted a career-high five passes this season, which was tied for second in the NFL behind Byard, and returned one for an interception. Wright also forced two fumbles, including a key one stopping the Philadelphia Eagles’ “tush push” on Black Friday.

Wright made the most of his opportunity with the Bears, who was Wright’s third team in five seasons. He stepped up as a starter for Chicago after the Bears lost starter Jaylon Johnson for a majority of the season with a groin injury.

Michal covers the Chicago Bears for Shaw Local and also serves as the company's sports enterprise reporter.