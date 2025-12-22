Chicago Bears playoff-bound for first time since 2020

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai celebrates after their 22-16 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The wait is over for Chicago Bears fans. The team earned its first playoff berth since 2020 on Sunday night.

Chicago is heading back to the playoffs after it took care of business this weekend and got some help. The Bears pulled off a stunning comeback Saturday night to beat the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Then the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Detroit Lions early Sunday evening to clinch the Bears’ spot.

It will be the fourth time Chicago will be back in the playoffs since 2010. Chicago reached the NFC Championship game in 2010, where it lost to the Packers, and then dropped its only playoff game in 2018 against the Philadelphia Eagles in the infamous “double doink” game. The Bears lost to the New Orleans Saints in 2020 in the NFC Wild Card round.

It’s an impressive accomplishment for Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his coaching staff, who reached the playoffs in their first season in Chicago. Johnson is the first coach to make the playoffs in his first season with the Bears since Matt Nagy did it in 2018.

Chicago will now control its own destiny when it comes to winning the NFC North and its playoff seeding. The Bears are currently the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs and lead the Packers in the NFC North race by a game-and-a-half.

They’ll end the season with games at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 28, and against the Lions in Week 18 at Soldier Field.