Chicago Bears will reportedly add veteran receiver, returner Kalif Raymond for 1-year, $5.1 million deal

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) in action last season against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore. (Terrance Williams/AP)

The Chicago Bears will bring in a veteran wide receiver and returner who has experience with Bears head coach Ben Johnson.

Chicago will reportedly sign former Detroit Lion Kalif Raymond to a one-year, $5.1 million contract. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was first to report the signing.

Raymond is set to join the Bears after spending the last five seasons with the Lions. He spent time with Johnson in Detroit when he was the Lions’ offensive coordinator from 2022 to 2024.

Raymond finished with 24 catches last season for 289 receiving yards and one touchdown. With Johnson, he put together some of his best numbers as a slot receiver. He finished with a career-high 616 receiving yards in 2022 followed by 489 and 215, respectfully. During his time with the Lions, he scored eight touchdowns as a receiver.

The Lions also used Raymond as a dependable punt and kickoff returner. Raymond led the league with 32 punt returns last season for 241 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per return, over 15 games. He also showed success in kickoff returns, returning six kickoffs for 161 yards.

Raymond has three career punts returned for a touchdown, including one for 65 yards last season.

Raymond started his career as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2016. He bounced around with the New York Giants and Jets in 2017, returned to the Titans for two seasons before signing with the Lions in 2021.

The signing should fill a couple holes that the Bears have. Raymond will likely fill that slot receiver spot for the Bears after the traded away DJ Moore last week and Olamide Zaccheaus is set to return to the Atlanta Falcons. He should receive targets behind top wide receivers Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III along with tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.

Raymond will also likely replace Devin Duvernay, at least as the team’s punt returner.

Duvernay was the team’s kickoff and punt returner last season and had consistent success. He averaged 11 yards per punt return and 26.7 yards per kickoff return. The Bears could decide to re-sign Duvernay in the coming weeks or ask Raymond to pick up kickoff return duties as well.

Duvernay’s biggest return came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11 when he returned a kickoff for 56 yards in the final minute. The return set up the game-winning field goal from kicker Cairo Santos as time expired.