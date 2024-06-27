June 27, 2024
Shaw Media wins dozens of awards from Illinois Press Association; read and see the winning entries

By Shaw Local News Network
Christian Fonseca and Erika Jimenez kiss while walking through the sunflower maze at Von Bergen’s Country Market’s Sunflower Festival on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the farm near Hebron. I love this photograph because of how the sunflowers seem to frame the couple as they embrace.

Christian Fonseca and Erika Jimenez kiss while walking through the sunflower maze at Von Bergen’s Country Market’s Sunflower Festival on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the farm near Hebron. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Shaw Media reporters and photojournalists received dozens of honors at the Illinois Press Association “Best of the Press” awards ceremony recently held in Bloomington, where work published or posted in 2023 was recognized. Here’s all the winners from Shaw Media publications across northern Illinois.

See Shaw Media's winning photographs ]

