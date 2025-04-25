Former Cary-Grove teacher makes ‘Chicken Soup’ book appearance at Algonquin Barnes and Noble

Former Cary-Grove High School teacher Susan Schuerr will hold a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025, at the Algonquin Barnes and Noble for her story’s appearance in Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Laughter’s Always the Best Medicine. (Photo provided by Susan Schuerr)

Retired Cary-Grove High School teacher Susan Schuerr will hold a book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at the Algonquin Barnes and Noble, 1802 S. Randall Road in Algonquin Commons. Schuerr’s story was chosen to appear in “Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Laughter’s Always the Best Medicine.”

Check out the book and hear Schuerr give a live reading of her story.

Schuerr, who lives outside Fox River Grove, said she plans to read from her story – among a compilation of stories from different authors in the book – and talk about how others can submit their work for consideration for a future book in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series.

Her submission is called “Motorcycle Madness” and is about a motorcycle trip she took to Wisconsin with her husband.

This the second time a story by Schuerr has been chosen. She also writes a blog called lifewithlarry.org. She taught subjects include English, grammar and speech at Cary-Grove High from 1985 to 2008 and was substitute teacher after that.