Richmond-area man sentenced to 12 years for son’s fatal overdose; judge says he showed no remorse

Eric Ullrich, inset, pleaded guilty in McHenry County court on Jan. 3, 2025, to involuntary manslaughter and communicating with a witness in connection to the overdose death of his 14-year-old son, Trent, exactly one year before. (Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Before sentencing him to 12 years in prison, a McHenry County judge told Eric Ullrich Friday that he showed no remorse and minimized his role in the fatal overdose of his teen son in his home near Richmond.

Ullrich, 52, and his ex-wife Cara Ullrich, each pleaded guilty in January to involuntary manslaughter, a Class 1 felony in their 14-year-old son Trent’s overdose death last year. Eric Ullrich also pleaded guilty to communicating with a witness for “manipulating” a relative while in the county jail awaiting trial, the judge said. Both parents were initially charged with murder, which carries a much harsher sentence.

Eric Ullrich is required to serve half his prison term, followed by one year of supervised release. He will receive credit for time in the jail of 429 days, the judgment order said. Cara Ullrich’s three-day sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Eric Ullrich, left, and Cara Ullrich have both been arrested in connection to a 14-year-old boy's death in Richmond. (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

Trent Ullrich overdosed on his mother’s fentanyl and Xylazine on Jan. 3, 2024. Rather than call 911 when the couple realized he was likely overdosing, they scrambled to revive him and to make up a story so they would not get in trouble, prosecutors said.

Judge Christopher Harmon heard four days of testimony in Eric Ullrich’s sentencing in which Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito argued he receive 19 years in prison, including the maximum sentence of 14 years for involuntary manslaughter and the maximum of five years for witness tampering.

A doctor testified that, had someone called 911 immediately upon realizing Trent ingested the drugs and was overdosing, he would have lived.

In handing down Eric Ullrich’s sentence, Harmon said he believed Ullrich would have called 911 had he known his son was dying. The judge also said Ullrich’s son’s death “was in part caused by Cara Ullrich.” And Harmon acknowledged Eric Ullrich tried to help his son by giving him naloxone and taking his blood pressure, though blood pressure would not indicate he was suffering a fatal drug overdose.

But Harmon noted that when paramedics arrived, Ullrich lied and said he only knew his son to smoke marijuana and drink beer. He said nothing about knowing his son likely took his mother’s drugs.

Harmon told Ullrich he “willingly and clandestinely invited [Cara Ullrich’s] chaos into your home.”

The judge also noted the array of illicit narcotics found throughout the house and photos depicting the family holding up bags of marijuana given as Christmas gifts. Ullrich had allowed a woman to live in his house who ”introduced" his late son to crack cocaine and treated his sons “as if they were adults and friends,” Harmon said.

The judge also said the family had already been the subject of Illinois Department of Children and Family Services intervention in 2012 and 2020. Harmon also said Ullrich manipulated his surviving son who would have been called to testify for the prosecution had the case gone to trial. Ullrich was accused of telling his son in a jail phone call that was recorded that he didn’t have to come to court and he probably doesn’t remember anything from the day his brother died. Harmon said the weight of Trent’s death “never, ever should have been [his brother’s] to bear.”

Harmon said he believes Eric Ullrich loves his sons and is a hard worker but told him he continues “to minimize your responsibility. ... There is no evidence you are remorseful or take responsibility.”

A third person, Jose Limas, 70, of Antioch, is charged with drug-induced homicide in Trent’s death. He is accused of selling the fatal dose of fentanyl that was mixed with Xylazine to Cara Ullrich. Limas, in custody of the county jail, is due in court May 20.