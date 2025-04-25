Volo Museum celebrates 65 years with classic movie car giveaway

The Volo Museum is giving away a 1960 Buick 2-door hardtop driven by Jimmy Stewart and Bette Davis to celebrate its 65th anniversary. (Photo provided by Volo Museum)

The Volo Museum, one of the nation’s most celebrated destinations for collectors, movie buffs and car lovers, is commemorating its 65th anniversary with an unforgettable gift: a 1960 Buick 2-door hardtop driven by Jimmy Stewart and Bette Davis, which will be awarded to one lucky winner in a public giveaway.

According to a news release from the museum, this milestone event is a “thank you” to the generations of visitors and supporters who’ve helped transform a small family resale shop that started in 1960 into both a world-renowned museum that sits on 75 acres and the oldest classic collector car dealership in the United States.

Today, the museum is a five-generation family endeavor and remains entirely self-funded, built without grants, sponsors, or government assistance. Every restoration, new exhibit, expansion and preserved piece of history has been made possible by community support. The museum just finished a five-year, multi-million-dollar, full museum makeover.

The sleek 1960 Buick LeSabre giveaway vehicle is not only a beautiful classic car, it represents the very year the Grams family began their journey. Initially acquired by the family in 1999 for their expanding movie car collection, the car also boasts star power, having appeared in the 1983 film, “Right of Way,” driven by screen legends Bette Davis and Jimmy Stewart.

“The 1960 Buick symbolizes both sides of Volo — the classic car dealership and the museum,” Brian Grams, co-owner and museum director, said in the news release. “It’s not just a collector’s item; it’s a piece of our story and a piece of history.”

Participation in the giveaway is simple and free. Visit www.volofun.com to enter and learn more. The contest runs from April 24 to Sept. 18, and is open to U.S. residents 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary. One entry per person.