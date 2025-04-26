Makayla Nordahl strikes out 12 to lead Woodstock North softball win: Friday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Softball

Woodstock North 3, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Makayla Nordahl struck out 12 and allowed just one hit for the Thunder in the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Aly Jordan and Maddie Nordahl had RBIs for North (8-6, 6-2).

Harvard 4, Marengo 3: At Harvard, Leona Eichholz hit a walk-off home run to lift the Hornets to the upset win in the KRC over the Indians. Eichholz also struck out 12 in the circle for Harvard (9-7, 6-1). Gravie Girseke had two hits and an RBI for Marengo (15-7, 5-2).

Richmond-Burton 7, Antioch 6: At Richmond, Madison Kunzer scored the winning run in the last of the eighth for the Rockets. Kunzer also struck out 12 and homered and drove in three for R-B (15-6-1).

Baseball

Timothy Christian 3, Marian Central Catholic 2: At Elmhurst, Conor Brandt and Chris Lima had RBIs as the Hurricanes fell to the Trojans in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. MCC fell to 6-15 on the season, 4-4 in conference play.

Grayslake Central 12, Woodstock 7: At Woodstock, Angelo Pacini had three hits and drove in a pair as the Blue Streaks fell in a nonconference contest. Noah Rodriguez, Trevor Cote and Devin Haggerty had RBIs for Woodstock (4-10).

Boys track and field

Wheeling Invite: At Wheeling, Cary-Grove finished ninth in the team race. James Murdough placed second in the 400 meters for the Trojans top finish.

Girls track and field

Carlson-Anderson Classic 2025: At Batavia, Burlington Central ran sixth in the team standings with 47 points. Host Batavia won the meet. Emilie Anderson placed second in the shot put and third in the discus for the Rockets.

Boys lacrosse

Lake Zurich 11, Huntley 6: At Huntley, the Bears defeated Huntley in a nonconference contest. Huntley fell to 10-2 overall.