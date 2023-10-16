Feds open hate crimes investigation into Plainfield Township stabbings

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was heartbroken by the “abhorrent killing” of Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, who died after he was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife. The Department of Justice has opened a hate crimes investigation into events leading to the slaying and the stabbing of the child's mother. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a hate crimes investigation into the slaying of a 6-year-old boy and the stabbing of his mother, which authorities said was done because of the victims’ Islamic faith.

In a statement Sunday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he was heartbroken by the “abhorrent killing” of Wadea Al-Fayoume, 6, who died after he was stabbed 26 times with a military-style knife.

Joseph Czuba, 71, has been charged with the first-degree murder of the boy and the attempted murder of his mother Hanaan Shahin. Czuba is accused of attacking both victims on Saturday at a residence in Plainfield Township.

“On behalf of the entire Justice Department, I want to express my deepest condolences to his family and his community as they grieve his loss,” Garland said.

Joseph Czuba has been charged in the stabbing attack which took the life of a six-year-old boy on Oct. 14. (Provided by Will County )

The department has opened a federal hate crimes investigation into the events leading to the child’s death and the injuries of his mother, Garland said.

“This incident cannot help but further raise the fears of Muslim, Arab, and Palestinian communities in our country with regard to hate-fueled violence. The Department of Justice is focused on protecting the safety and the civil rights of every person in this country,” Garland said.

Garland said he will use “every legal authority at our disposal to bring to justice those who perpetrate illegal acts of hate.”

Czuba is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. court hearing at the Will County Courthouse.

President Joe Biden released a statement on the attack Sunday, sending his condolences to the family and community.

“This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are. As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred,” Biden said in the statement. “I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone.”

Gov. JB Pritzker also released a statement Sunday evening on the attack.

“To take a 6-year-old child’s life in the name of bigotry is nothing short of evil. Wadea should be heading to school in the morning. Instead his parents will wake up without their son. This wasn’t just a murder — it was a hate crime,” he said. “Every single Illinoisan — including Muslim, Jewish and Palestinian neighbors — deserves to live free from the threat of such evil. Today MK and I join Muslim and Palestinian brothers and sisters in mourning this tragic loss and praying for the recovery of Wadea’s mother. May Wadea Al-Fayoume’s memory be a blessing.”