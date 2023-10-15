Plainfield boy, 6, killed, mom wounded in stabbing; landlord charged with hate crime, murder: police

Joseph Czuba has been charged in the stabbing attack which took the life of a six-year-old boy on Oct. 14. (Provided by Will County )

Plainfield Township — A 6-year-old boy was killed after being stabbed 26 times and his mother also suffered multiple stab wounds in the attack Saturday inside their Plainfield Township apartment, allegedly at the hands of their landlord, authorities said.

Joseph Czuba, 71, was charged with various offenses including murder and hate crime following the attack, according to the Will County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities have not identified the victims, but said in a Will County Sheriff’s office Facebook post that they determined “both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the on-going Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis.”

The Chicago office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations identified the victims as Wadea Al-Fayoume, a Palestinian-American boy who had recently turned 6, and his mother Hanaan Shahin.

They had lived on the ground floor of the house for two years, according to the organization, saying the suspect was their landlord. Citing text messages from the mother to the boy’s father, the suspect reportedly yelled, “You Muslims must die!” ahead of the stabbing, according to CAIR-Chicago.

The Muslim civil liberties organization called the crime “our worst nightmare,” and part of a disturbing spike in hate calls and emails since the outbreak of violence in the Middle East.

According to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s office, a 32-year-old woman called for help at 11:38 a.m. on Saturday saying that her landlord had attacked her with a knife. The woman said she had fought off her attacker and barricaded herself in the bathroom before dialing 9-1-1.

Officers from the Sheriff’s Department and Plainfield Police responded to the home near the 16200 block of South Lincoln Highway and found Czuba sitting on the ground near the driveway with a laceration on his forehead.

Inside the home, police said they discovered the two victims both with multiple stab wounds on their chests, torsos, and upper extremities. Both victims and Czuba were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

The woman arrived in serious condition with over a dozen stab wounds and was expected to recover from her injuries, police said. After arriving at the hospital in critical condition, the boy later died from his injuries.

An autopsy found that the 6-year-old boy had been stabbed 26 times throughout his body with a twelve-inch serrated military style knife that had a seven-inch blade. The knife was recovered by doctors when it was removed from the victim’s abdomen.

After receiving treatment, Czuba was taken into custody by Will County Sheriff’s officers for questioning. Czuba was charged on Sunday with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, two hate crime counts, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The hate crime charges are due to detectives’ conclusion that both victims were targeted by the suspect because they are Muslim and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East between Hamas and Israel.

Czuba reportedly did not make any statement or answer questions during his interrogation, but police were able to gather enough physical evidence and information from other interviews to charge him in the attack.

The Will County Sheriff’s Department said there is no ongoing danger to the community and thanked the Plainfield Police Department and the Will County State’s Attorney’s office for their assistance in investigating and bringing formal charges against Czuba for what it called “a senseless and cowardly act of violence.”

