Alley Art Festival to return Aug. 30 to downtown Aurora

The Alley Art Festival is a local, grassroots outdoors art festival at Water Street Mall in downtown Aurora on the last Saturday of August. It’s a day of fun, music and art, with over 60 artists. (Photo provided)

The 15th annual Alley Art Festival will be held this month for local Aurora artists to showcase their art pieces.

The free festival will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at Water Street Mall and Downer Place in downtown Aurora.

The festival will include 100 local artists and artisans showcasing various artwork such as pottery, art, handmade goods and jewelry. The art festival also features food vendors, live music, children’s activities and belly dancing.

“Alley Art Festival has always had the goals of bringing local artists together and celebrating community,” Alley Art Festival event director Marissa Amoni said in a news release. “It’s a festive day that often inspires future artists. It’s joyful.”

Dianella Dance, Hot Dog Stand, Thalia Dance, Lund Surk and the Magnolia Dance Collective will perform. The food vendors include Strawberries BBQ, Tamales Plus, The Lovely Lemon, Snow Ballin Sisters, Polly Ann Cakes and Kool Kat Ice Cream.

“It’s nice to reach this milestone. It’s a great reminder that art is important, and equally so is the community that supports it,” Amoni said in the news release.

The Alley Art Festival is a grassroots, community event which focuses on providing local artists an outlet to sell their artwork and engage with the arts community.

For information, visit alleyartaurora.com.