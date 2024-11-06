5 things were watching in Kane County after the polls close

The polls have closed and now the work of tallying the votes begins. Here are five things we are watching for in Kane County.

Kane County Board Chair

Incumbent Democrat Corinne Pierog is fending off a challenge from Republican Lance Bell. The campaign began to heat up back in August, when Pierog created a first amendment zone the Kane County building. Pierog is looking for a second term as chair, while Bell is looking for his first elected office.

Kane County State’s Attorney

Democrat Jaime Mosser is looking to keep her seat from challenger, Republican Andrew Sosnowski. The candidates have different takes on the controversial SAFE-T Act, with Mosser defending it and arguing that not every one needs to be in jail to be held accountable. Mosser, on the other hand, says it is a policy from Chicago that does not match Kane County’s values.

Kane County Forest Preserve District Referendum

On the ballot is a referendum looking to authorize an increased levy Forest Preserve District of Kane County. With the extra funds, the forest preserve hopes to acquire more land to preserve, preserve the lands it already acquires, plant trees, protect rivers and watersheds, and more.

Illinois House District 25

Republican Dan Ugaste is looking to hold on to his seat against Democrat challenger, Linda Robertson. Both candidates advocate lessening the tax burden on Illinois residents, with Ugaste supporting bills that would have the state pick up more school funding to ease the property tax burden on homeowners, while Robertson would want to assess the state’s income tax to ensure it does not pose an excessive burden.

Kane County Auditor

Democrat Penny Wegman is looking to keep her seat against Republican Gretchen Butler. The auditor holds an oversight position over the rest of the county. Wegman would continue to make her office more transparent is she retained her seat, while Butler would look for ways to streamline the office and increase efficiency.