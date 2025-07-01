An aerial view of the 1-megawatt-generating solar farm in Princeton is shown in June. A company proposes a solar farm near Elgin that would generate 5 megawatts of electricity. (Scott Anderson)

A landowner is asking Kane County for permission to install a community solar electric facility on farmland near Elgin.

On Tuesday, the county’s zoning board of appeals will consider an application for a 25-acre array near Brookside Drive and Almora Terrace, which is west of Randall Road and south of Highland Avenue.

The site is part of 49 acres of farmland.

The owner, TNT Howard LLC, proposes to install an array of devices that would tilt to follow the sun. The array would have 10,179 modules. The structures would stand no higher than 20 feet.

The field would generate up to 5 megawatts of electricity.

The land is zoned for farming. Solar facilities are allowed on farmland with a special-use permit.

According to the application, the land in question has low crop yields and problems with soil erosion. If the solar panels are allowed, the areas between them would be mowed or grazed by sheep to keep vegetation under control.

TNT Howard LLC is owned by Timothy Meyer of Barrington. The application says he is a former chemical engineer who is now in the financial industry and also practices organic farming.

The ZBA meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 1, in Building A at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave. (Route 31), Geneva.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20250630/news/kane-county-considers-request-for-solar-farm-near-elgin/