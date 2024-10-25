Election 2024 Questionnaire: Gretchen Butler, Kane County Auditor

Gretchen Butler, candidate for Kane County Auditor, answers a question during a candidate forum for the 2024 General Election hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 at Batavia City Hall. (Sandy Bressner)

Name: Gretchen Butler

Party: Republican

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for Kane County Auditor? What certifications specific to the job do you have?

With a degree in Business Management and 25 years of business experience, I have developed a deep understanding of financial management and oversight. My background includes successfully managing the financials for a hardware store owned by my husband and me, where I was responsible for all aspects of financial administration. Additionally, I have led diverse teams, ranging in age and education, to achieve project completions and handle day-to-day operations efficiently.

No certifications specifically to auditing, however, I believe that is something I can accomplish when in the office.

Why are you the better candidate?

I believe it is crucial for the auditor to possess extensive financial experience and a keen eye for discrepancies. This hands-on experience has honed my ability to identify and address financial discrepancies promptly, ensuring accuracy and integrity in financial reporting. I am confident that these skills will enable me to provide thorough and effective auditing services, contributing to greater transparency and accountability.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions do you propose?

I don’t necessarily see challenges within the Auditor’s office. The auditor’s role is separate from the county board and shouldn’t provide commentary or even insight into policies set forth by the board. My priority will be to thoroughly review the office procedures, assess day-to-day operations, and ensure that budget details and audit findings are communicated clearly and proactively.

The auditor’s office is unique in that it serves as oversight for all other county business. How would you handle any potential conflicts of interest while doing the job of auditor?

An auditor must maintain independence from other county offices and officials to provide objective oversight in the public’s best interest. My commitment to nonpartisan leadership is central to my approach, with a primary focus on ensuring accuracy and transparency in financial reporting.

While I believe that fostering positive work relationships is important, my foremost priority is the integrity of the auditing process. Upholding the highest standards of accuracy and transparency is essential to maintaining public trust and ensuring that financial practices are conducted with the utmost responsibility.

In my 25-year career, I have had my share of conflicts, whether with an employee or a coworker. I believe it’s essential to maintain open communication, set clear expectations for the department, and ensure timely follow-through.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

I have a proven track record of successfully collaborating with diverse groups of people, I am confident in my ability to excel in this role. My extensive experience has equipped me with the skills necessary to work effectively across party lines, ensuring that I provide objective oversight that prioritizes the public’s best interest.

Technology is often an unsung tool in the auditor’s toolbelt. What software or hardware do you think the auditor’s office needs and how would you go about ensuring the office gets it?

The county has a state-of-the-art online reporting system that promotes transparency for its expenses. However, I believe it could be improved by offering more detailed information about the expenses, making it clearer and more concise for the public.

