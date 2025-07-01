Buy a drive-thru pork chop, chicken or walleye dinner, help Kane County Farm Bureau Foundation

Timothy Fay, grilling at the family business, Fay's Finest Foods, with Jon and Nathan Fay. The company will provide chicken, pork chop and walleye dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 3 for a scholarship fundraiser the Kane County Farm Bureau, 2N710 Randall Road, St. Charles. (Provided by Nathan Fay)

The Kane County Farm Bureau Foundation is raising funds for college scholarships by hosting Fay’s Drive-Thru BBQ pork chop, chicken and grilled walleye dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 3, at its headquarters, 2N710 Randall Road, St. Charles.

The scholarships are for students who plan to study agriculture-related fields, foundation Executive Director Steve Arnold said.

The dinners will be available every Thursday in July and August, and on Sept. 11 and 25 and Oct. 9.

Mike Herbert manning the grills at Fay's finest Foods with Timothy and Jim Fay at far left. The company will provide chicken, pork chop and walleye dinners from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 3 for a scholarship fundraiser the Kane County Farm Bureau, 2N710 Randall Road, St. Charles. (Provided by Nathan Fay)

“This year we gave $45,000 in scholarships to 25 students,” Arnold said. “Some are for Kane County students only, some are on a statewide basis. ... We have about eight different scholarship programs. They may be established by businesses or individuals.”

Fay’s Finest Foods of Clinton is preparing the barbecue dinners, which will be two pork chops or a quarter of a chicken, or a combo. Tickets in advance are for those options are $20 per dinner by calling 630-584-8660 or $22 at the door.

The grilled walleye dinner is $21 in advance or $23 at the door, depending on availability, Arnold said.

The Kane County Farm Bureau awarded $45,000 in 11 scholarships last year. Recipients are front row left Nora Thompson, Maple Park; Cheyanne Judd, Cortland; Elizabeth Kleckner, Sycamore; Georgia Harvell, Maple Park; and Kayla Schaffer, Batavia. Back row from left Maxwell McCoy, Sugar Grove; Patrick Collins, Elburn; Joseph Kowall, Elgin; Reese Klug, Hampshire; Joseph Ramm, DeKalb; William Metz, Plato Center, accepting on behalf of his brother, Eric. (Provided by Kane County Farm Bureau Foundation)

Each dinner comes with sides of baked beans, applesauce, cole slaw, a bread roll and butter.

“A typical drive-thru is 400 to 500 vehicles,” Arnold said.

A new twist this year is a punch card.

“The idea is that everybody that drives through gets a punch card. For every meal they buy, the punch card gets punched,” Arnold said.

If it’s punched 20 times before the barbecue concludes in October, that will equal a raffle ticket to win a 1948 Willy’s Overland Jeep Truck.

“This is the 10th year we’ve done the vintage truck,” Arnold said. The raffle tickets are also available for $20 each or three for $50.

“The truck raffles, they don’t raise a lot of money, but they’re a lot of fun and it draws attention to the foundation and the not-for-profit’s purpose, with regards to college scholarships,” Arnold said.

The Kane County Farm Bureau has over 15,000 families as members and serves as a voice for farmers and others with an interest in agriculture, according to its website, kanecfb.com.