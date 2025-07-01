Passenger injured by own vehicle after exiting it on rural Elburn roadway, authorities say

Kane County sheriff’s deputies are investigating an incident Tuesday at Illinois routes 47 and 38 in Elburn after a passenger on Route 38 reportedly accidentally exited their vehicle and was injured by that same vehicle, Undersheriff Amy Johnson said in an email.

The injured man was transported to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove. His condition is unknown, Johnson said.

“I have no further details at this time as this appears to be an accident, but I’m waiting to hear from our detectives further,” Johnson said Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported at Route 47 and Beith Road between Elburn and Lily Lake.

Route 47 is closed between Illinois Routes 64 and 38, authorities said.

Helicopters also were called to respond.

This is a developing story which will be updated.