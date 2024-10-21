Election 2024 Questionnaire: Lance Bell, Kane County Board Chair

Name: Lance Bell

Party: Kane County Republican Party

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for Kane County Board Chair?

My professional journey has been defined by leadership, innovation, and a commitment to community service. As the CEO of ServingIntel, I have led a global team to revolutionize the healthcare industry through technology, showing my ability to manage complex operations and deliver impactful results. Additionally, my role as President of Christian Leadership Ministries has allowed me to support families and individuals, emphasizing my dedication to community well-being. I am running for Kane County Board Chair because I believe in fostering a stronger, united Kane County where fiscal responsibility and effective governance improve the lives of all residents.

Why do you want the position?

I want to be Kane County Board Chair to bring strong, accountable leadership that prioritizes efficient, transparent governance. Kane County is facing serious challenges—rising taxes, public safety concerns, and fiscal instability. My goal is to apply my experience in business and leadership to restore fiscal responsibility, safeguard essential services, and promote sustainable economic growth. I’m committed to ensuring that Kane County becomes a model of effective local government that serves its residents with integrity and enhances their quality of life.

Why are you the better candidate?

I am the better candidate because I bring a unique blend of business acumen, technological expertise, and community-focused leadership. My career has been built on driving efficiency and innovation, which I believe are essential for tackling the challenges Kane County faces today. I am committed to reducing unnecessary spending, increasing transparency, and prioritizing initiatives that directly benefit our residents. My experience in both the private and nonprofit sectors has equipped me with the skills to lead with integrity and deliver results, making me the right choice to steer Kane County towards a prosperous future.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges you think Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

Kane County faces pressing challenges that require proactive, focused leadership. I see three major issues and propose targeted solutions:

Fiscal Responsibility: Kane County must address out-of-control spending. I propose implementing a strict budgetary review process to eliminate wasteful expenses, ensuring taxpayer dollars are used efficiently.

Community Safety: Rising concerns about public safety require focused investments in law enforcement and emergency services. I will prioritize resources to enhance neighborhood safety and support first responders.

Economic Growth: Kane County’s growth depends on attracting businesses and job opportunities. By leveraging my experience in business and technology, I plan to promote job creation initiatives and foster a business-friendly environment to boost our local economy.

What is the most important goal you want to accomplish if elected?

My primary goal is to create a more efficient, fiscally responsible, and responsive government. By streamlining operations, reducing waste, and improving transparency, I aim to restore trust in county governance and ensure that residents receive high-quality services without an excessive tax burden. This focus on fiscal responsibility will not only alleviate the strain on taxpayers but also lay a strong foundation for sustainable growth and enhanced community well-being.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Yes, I believe in the power of collaboration and am committed to working across party lines to serve all Kane County residents. The challenges we face are not partisan issues; they affect everyone in our community. My approach will be focused on listening to diverse perspectives, finding common ground, and building consensus to enact policies that benefit the county as a whole.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the U.S. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change? Why or why not?

Yes, I believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change, particularly through our commitment to the Greenest Region Compact, which Kane County adopted in 2019. This initiative, led by the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus, unites communities across Illinois to tackle sustainability challenges and create a healthier environment.

By participating in the GRC, Kane County commits to goals that address climate change through actions like energy conservation, waste reduction, and enhancing

water resource management. The GRC provides a framework for these actions, tailored to fit local needs while contributing to regional and even global sustainability objectives. For Kane County, working towards these goals can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve resilience against climate-related risks, and enhance overall quality of life for our residents.

In addition, the county board has a responsibility to promote fiscal responsibility while pursuing these environmental goals, ensuring that sustainable initiatives are balanced with the economic well-being of our community. This balanced approach allows us to protect our environment while also respecting taxpayers’ needs.