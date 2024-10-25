Election 2024 Questionnaire: Penny Wegman, Kane County Auditor

Name: Penny Wegman

Party: Democrat

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for Kane County Auditor? What certifications specific to the job do you have?

Having served on the County Board prior to becoming Kane County Auditor, I had served on numerous committees. This has afforded me the opportunity and ability to bring knowledge and experience with county codes and policies, as well as an understanding of how the County Board operates with the Kane County Auditor’s Office. I have earned an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management, and I have completed over 300 continuing education hours obtaining those skills and more which I have applied to this office.

Why are you the better candidate?

Since 2020, I have served as the Kane County Auditor. I am the candidate that requires no transition time. I understand the county codes and policies, as well as the statutes that impact not only my office but the statutes that impact other office’s and department’s purchasing abilities. To date, we have increased access to the Online County Checkbook, developed an internship program, identified and helped the County Board close policy gaps and created a Purchase Card Audit process that increased transparency and increased revenue. In 2023 we audited invoices totaling $175 Million and $62 Million in payroll records. My office has worked to increase transparency in the county, most recently receiving the Innovator Award from the International Association of Government Officials.

What do you think are the three biggest challenges Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions do you propose?

As the county auditor, I would be unable to comment on what the three biggest challenges would be facing the county. That question and those solutions lay outside the statutory authority of the office.

The auditor’s office is unique in that it serves as oversight for all other county business. How would you handle any potential conflicts of interest while doing the job of auditor?

The Auditor must always be independent of other county offices and officials. The Illinois State Statute clearly outlines the responsibilities set for the auditor. I will continue to strictly follow these responsibilities and will decline assignments and appointments that will jeopardize the integrity of the office. Additionally, I will continue to utilize professional skepticism to question all invoices regardless of the department.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

Yes, and I have served my constituents in a bipartisan manner. Elected officials and departments have pushed back on my audits, but we have stood firmly behind the factual data. We stick to best practices and hold everyone accountable equally.

Technology is often an unsung tool in the auditor’s toolbelt. What software or hardware do you think the auditor’s office needs and how would you go about ensuring the office gets it?

The Auditor’s office utilizes the technology that the county provides. The Auditor’s office has been able to successfully conduct audits and create reports with the technology that we have on hand, with no added costs to the county. Currently there is no need for additional software, but a new printer/copier is under consideration.