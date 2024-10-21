Election 2024 Questionnaire: Corinne Pierog, Kane County Board Chair

What in your professional experience best qualifies you for Kane County Board Chair? Why do you want the position?

I am running for re-election because there is still much to accomplish, and much to complete.

My professional experience includes a background in higher education, the arts, social service, as well as the owner of a small but successful management consulting business.

I hold both a Master’s Degree from San Francisco State University and an M.B.A. with a specialization in leadership from Roosevelt University, additionally I am certificated in six sigma.

For the past 18 years, I have been active in local politics, first serving two terms on the D303 St. Charles School Board, as a candidate for State Senate, founding Board Chair of the Kane County Democratic Women, and first vice chair of the Kane County Democrats.

During that period of time, my understanding and knowledge of political and economic policies upon Kane County’s residents continued to expand. As an elected PC, I remained active in local politics and in 2019 was asked to consider running for the Chair of the Kane County Board. After two months of deliberation, I decided to move forward and give it a try. In November of 2020, I was elected as Kane County’s very first Democrat to hold that office.

I broke a political glass ceiling.

Why are you the better candidate?

I have recently received the endorsement from the Daily Herald stating that I have “. . . significantly more experience in government leadership, a firm understanding of county operations and a track record we can comfortably cite to defend our choice.”

What do you think are the three biggest challenges you think Kane County will face during the next term and what solutions would you propose?

a) Supporting the Board’s public health initiatives to help quell the fentanyl and mental health crisis is one of my main concerns; b) balancing the need for growth versus preservation of the County’s thriving agricultural industry and conservation of our open space; encouraging the Board to develop and maintain strong and balanced fiscal policies.

4. What is the most important goal you want to accomplish if elected?

Future next steps include: a) updating the County’s 2014 strategic plan to represent our current and future obligations; b) launching the County’s first Economic Development Organization; c) fostering the work of the County’s 1,300 employees by assuring pay equity both internally and externally to maintain the best talent to serve the needs of our County; d) providing the necessary resources for Kane County’s Department of Transportation so our roads and bridges remain in good repair and sustain our future transportation needs.

Do you believe you can serve your constituents in a bipartisan manner? Why or why not?

My 2020 platform mentioned that I was committed to working in a bipartisan manner. My first vice-chair was a respected Republican whose advice help me to navigate the complexities of County Government, and the committee chairs remain a blend of Republicans and Democrats. By encouraging respectful listening and fellowship significant ordinances and resolutions have been passed. Collaboration can be hard when strong political beliefs supersede negotiation, and the passion of one’s views prevents finding middle ground. In the context of this current political climate where bipartisanship and compromise seem impossible, I find continued strength in embracing a bipartisan approach to managing the complexity of Kane County.

In 2019, Kane County adopted the Greenest Region Compact, the largest sustainability collective of communities in the U.S. Do you believe the county board has a role in addressing climate change? Why or why not?

The 2019 Greenest Region Compact is the foundation of Kane County’s recently passed bipartisan Climate Action Plan. This plan is not a mandate but rather a road map of opportunities to stem the advance of climate change. But in its simplest form the County already has taken a path in addressing what a generation is calling an “existential crisis.” Kane County currently supports an active recycling program and addresses the approval of corporate solar farms located in the County’s unincorporated areas. The Board has also approved a “Green Building Policy” which supports the use of energy efficient furnaces and chillers, the installation of LED lighting throughout the campuses, and encourages the replacement of County vehicles with electric or hybrid models. On a larger scale, Kane County is actively improving its vast network of bike trails, and sidewalks. We are also on the frontlines advocating for increases in public transportation that is convenient and cost effective. All of this is done with the support and collaboration with the County’s townships and municipalities.