2024 Election Questionnaire: Dan Ugaste, Illinois House, 65th District

Full Name:

Dan Ugaste

What office are you seeking?

State Representative, District 65

What is your political party?

Republican

What is your current age?

60

Occupation and Employer:

State Representative

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

The only office I have held to date is State Representative for the 65th District.

City:

Geneva

Campaign Website:

ugasteforillinois.com

Education:

A bachelor’s of arts from Lake Forest College.

A doctorate of law from DePaul University.

Community Involvement:

My volunteer work is through my church.

Marital Status/Immediate Family:

I am still married to my wife of 37 years. We have three grown daughters and six grandchildren.

Why are you running for office?

Illinois is a good state that is in decline. A lot of work is needed to turn it around and that is why I am seeking re-election. Our taxes, especially property taxes, are too high, we have excessive regulation as well as other government burdens which are crippling growth and need to be changed. I have focused on these issues while in the General Assembly. I have filed bills and am working on others to address the situation, and I will continue to work with members from both parties to address these issues.

Will you honor the results of the November election, including the presidential race?

Absolutely, as I always have.

How would you assess the SAFE-T Act? Are there any changes/adjustments that you would like to see made?

Overall it is not working well, but I do support some parts. I support law enforcement wearing body cameras, drug courts, better training and while I supported the need for changes to the pretrial system, the complete elimination of cash bail was wrong. In fact, I filed a bill that would have accomplished the advocates stated goals and yet, would have kept cash bail.

We also need to make changes to the laws which do not allow our law enforcement officers to do their job properly and have demoralized many in the profession. To this end, I have filed and sponsored numerous bills and have been part of the House Republicans Truth in Public Safety working group.

Finally, I also believe that for any criminal justice reform the state mandates, the state should pay for whatever is mandated.

What policies would you support to ease the burden on Illinois taxpayers? Please be specific

First, we must decrease taxes, and primary among them is property tax relief. My bill HB4866, would have the State pick up more of its share of school funding, as per our constitutional obligation, and provide significant property tax relief to every property owner in the state. Current estimates are that it would provide $82.4 billion in relief over the next 21 years and as much as 50% to some homeowners. Other bills I filed to save property tax payers money include HB1355, no bond rollover and HB1354, refund of excess reserves.

Second, we must create a pro-growth climate in Illinois, one which attracts business while still protecting our public and our workers. This includes regulatory reform, workers compensation reforms, lowering the cost of litigation and as noted above, lowering property taxes, as well as other taxes. I have filed many bills to advance many of these changes as well.

The Chicago area has been a destination for migrants, often with no housing options when they get here. What would you do in Springfield to help migrants when they appear, and to help local communities prepare when groups show up unannounced?

The State must demand that the U.S. Government take control of this situation. The request should come from all state, local and federal officials. First, the request should be for the Biden Administration to do its job at the border. Next, it should be to provide funds for those people the Federal Government allows in the country. Illinois should not be required pay more than its share of the fifty states. Illinoisans should not pay over a billion dollars, as it has for the last 3 years, while many other states pay nothing or next to nothing. Illinois cannot afford it, which is one of the reasons why the supermajority raised taxes almost a billion dollars this year. Finally, we should repeal the Trust Act as soon as possible.

What programs are you in favor of that could make home-buying more affordable for first-time homebuyers?

Primarily lower property taxes, which is explained in my answer to the second question. This would allow them to afford a larger payment instead of having to use it to pay taxes. We could also help if we created a pro-growth economy. This would provide more housing (lower prices) and more job opportunities (increased wages) so they could afford more.

The last census showed that Illinois is losing population, and that rural areas are were hit harder than urban areas. Is that a cause for concern and, if so, what can you do from Springfield to ensure rural communities don’t disappear?

Most of the answers to what ails Illinois is what is contained in my prior answers. We must create Opportunity – by providing access to a quality education, safe neighborhoods and a reasonable tax and regulatory environment.

Finally, legislators from the Chicago metropolitan area need to stop passing laws as if we are all living in the Chicago metropolitan area. We live in a large and diverse state. When passing laws State legislators must make certain that the issue they are addressing isn’t best left to local government. Next, if statewide legislation is needed, it should crafted in a way that takes into consideration the different areas in our State as much as possible.

Should Illinois impose a state parks fee that is earmarked for maintenance of those facilities? If so, how should it be implemented?

No, Illinois collects enough taxes. The state should be better funding those facilities out of existing dollars by re-prioritizing how it spends the revenue it currently has.

With hospitals closing and/or downsizing in northern Illinois, what can be done to ensure rural residents have access to quality health care?

We are having to look at new ways, such as telehealth, to ensure our people have access to healthcare. While I am willing to consider all reasonable proposals, the best answer to this question is the same as it is to most of the others – create more opportunity in Illinois. More opportunity means more businesses, which will lead to more jobs and eventually, more people staying in Illinois and locating in Illinois (population growth). Once that occurs, more hospitals will be needed in these areas and expansion will again occur.

Do you support Karina’s Bill, which aims to strengthen enforcement of the removal of firearms from those with orders of protection against them? More broadly, are Illinois laws too strict – or not strict enough – when it comes to gun rights and gun control and what changes would you advocate for?

I support the concept behind the bill, as long as there is in place a quick and efficient way for the person whose firearm was removed to appear in court and have the opportunity to prove that the firearm should be returned and the state finds a way to fund what it is requiring local law enforcement to do.

Finally, I support the U.S. Constitution, which includes the Second Amendment. As such, commenting on changes to Illinois law is premature at this time given the pending litigation making its way through the Federal Court system.

Should Metra, Pace and the CTA be combined into one agency? What should be done to address the fiscal cliff facing the public transit agencies?

Yes, the agencies should be combined. I have filed and supported bills to combine the agencies almost since I was first elected.

As for the fiscal cliff, safety and security on public transit and in Chicago must immediately be addressed. Shortly after that occurs, we can look at the needs for additional resources for public transit, as I anticipate that safer transit and a safer Chicago will lead to increased ridership.

In your capacity as a private citizen, have you or any business entity in which you have a ownership stake received a federal PPP loan? If so, what was the amount and is it repaid, forgiven or still outstanding?

Yes, my business did take a PPP loan and the loan was forgiven.

Have you ever been convicted of or charged with a crime?

No.