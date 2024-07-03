Where to celebrate July 4 in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties with fireworks, parades, festivals

Looking to celebrate Independence Day? Here are some of the festivals, parades and fireworks planned from Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7, in La Salle, Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. Among the activities, Sheridan will host its annual Toilet Bowl Races at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4, in its downtown. (Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Looking to celebrate Independence Day? Here are some of the festivals, parades and fireworks planned from Wednesday, July 3, through Sunday, July 7, in La Salle, Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties.

Leland - July 3-4

Leland will be celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday and Thursday with a parade, fireworks, and – Italian beef.

Kicking off the festivities, there will be an Italian beef dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lions Club Pavilion. A beef sandwich, drink, chips and brownie will be $13, with all the money raised going to the fireworks.

The fireworks will begin at dusk Thursday behind the school. There will be vendors and a DJ beginning at 5 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. Line up begins at 9 behind the school.

Hennepin - July 4

Hennepin is set to mark its 47th annual July 4 celebration, featuring a day full of activities highlighted by the Thunder on the Illinois fireworks show.

The fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on the Illinois riverfront.

Additionally, the Bob Rehn Memorial Walk and Movin’ for Music 5K Run/Walk are scheduled to begin at 7:30 and 8 a.m., respectively, from the Hennepin pool, 326 Milan St.

The John Brouwer Memorial Cruise-In will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Ernest Bassi Park, featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

A full slate of activities with food vendors, a beer garden and family activities is set to begin at noon at Walter Durley Boyle Park.

Regal Beagle will perform live music before and after the fireworks from the courthouse stage, 120 N. Fourth St., scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Thunder on the Illinois fireworks 50/50 raffle tickets are available at North Central Bank, 126 E. High St.; CYR Financial, 220 E. High St.; and the Putnam County Library, 214 N. Fourth St.

Henry - July 4

Fireworks on riverfront at dusk.

Ottawa - July 4

Fireworks at dusk from King Field at Ottawa High School.

Peru - July 3

Peru will once again host its fireworks display Wednesday, July 3, on Water Street.

The Rock the River fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Food vendors Big B BBQ, Maria’s, Dog House, Rosati’s and Mickey’s Massive Burritos will be set up on the grounds. There will be an alcohol-free fun zone for children to play games.

A trolley service will be provided by Starved Rock Trolley from Fourth/Calhoun and Fourth/Putnam from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Valley Katz will perform 7 to 11 p.m. at South Shore Boat Club, She’s a Maybe from 7 to 11 p.m. at Riverfront Bar & Grill followed by DJ Chuck Dog and Tim Ajster Band from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bridgetender’s Pub.

The city of Peru announced temporary parking restrictions for July 3. Go to the city or police department’s Facebook page for details on the restrictions.

Princeton - July 4

Princeton has a party fit for the whole family planned for the Fourth of July.

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Princeton Park District have partnered to provide entertainment Thursday at Zearing Park leading up to the fireworks at dusk.

The celebration will be on the south side of the park. The Bluewater Kings Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Food will be available starting at 5 p.m. from Farmer Smoked BBQ, Maria’s and the Boy Scouts. There also will be cotton candy for sale, said Jenica Cole, the chamber’s executive director. The Princeton Park District will be serving alcoholic beverages. No outside alcohol will be permitted. Balloon twister Mr. Cinnamon will entertain children.

Sheridan - July 4

Sheridan again will be a place to be in La Salle County for Independence Day.

The Sheridan Community Club’s annual day full of activities will include a parade, toilet bowl races, children’s activities and fireworks at dusk.

Additionally, there will be a craft show and a car and tractor show with all activities taking place downtown.

Parade registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the lineup is on Church Street for a noon start. Contact Dale Thibault at 815-325-7477 or di.green13@yahoo.com for information.

Toilet races registration begins at 2 p.m. To race, safety forms must be signed by each team member prior to the race. Bring your own toilet. You can race independently or with a group. You can’t have a motor on your toilet. You can’t pick up your toilet and run. Your toilet needs to be on wheels. The person or team with the fastest toilet bowl will win the Golden Toilet Trophy. Message the Sheridan Community Group on Facebook with questions or to preregister.

The Friends of Robert W. Rowe Library, 120 E. Si Johnson Ave. will host its book sale 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, before the sale’s final day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4. All items are 25 cents.

For more information on Sheridan’s July 4 activities, go to https://www.facebook.com/sheridancommunityclubinfo

The group is seeking volunteers 8 a.m. to noon Friday, July 5, in helping clean up after the celebration. Gloves and bags will be provided.

Utica - July 5

For those who need an extra dose of fireworks, or missed the displays Wednesday and Thursday throughout the region, Utica will be hosting its family friendly event at Carey Memorial Park. Fireworks begin at dusk. There will be food and drinks while supplies last, face painting, bounce slides, an obstacle course and other activities beginning at 5 p.m.

Walnut - July 5-7

The Walnut Days Celebration is scheduled Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7, featuring several activities, a parade and fireworks.

A raffle for a Side X Side is a fundraiser for the fireworks show. Tickets are $25 or five for $100. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing is before the fireworks display Sunday. For tickets contact Jesse Willstead at 815-262-3603 or Jen Butler at 815-716-0110, or they can be purchased at Shell, Didley’s, Walnut Leader, Cafe, the Shed, Roots or the Walnut Library.

For more information or details about the festival, go to walnutdays.com