Newark to host July 4 parade, activities

Newark will celebrate Independence Day with a parade and several community activities. (Gary Middendorf)

Newark will celebrate Independence Day with a parade and several community activities.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. The grand marshal will be Homegrown Meat Co. and Ice Cream Shop. Lineup for the parade begins at 8 a.m. at the Newark High School, 413 Chicago Road. Immediately following the parade there will be a flag raising ceremony at Town Park.

Beginning at 10 a.m. there will be a makers market organized by Wilder Farmer’s Market and children’s activities sponsored by Newark BP/Subway. Activities will include face painting, a scavenger hunt with prizes for winners, and a bounce house.

The tractor show is schedule 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with lunch in the park for the Friends of the Library. Lunch options are pulled pork, hamburgers, grilled chicken breasts, hot dogs, soda pop and chips.

A pedal tractor pull, ice cream social at Newark Lutheran Church and egg drop organized by the Newark Fire Department round out the activities.

Thursday, July 4

8 a.m. Parade line up at Newark High School, 413 Chicago Road

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Button sales (Heartland Bank and Trust Company), book sale and children’s crafts (Charles B. Phillips Library), Fern Dell Museum, Rural Life Museum and blacksmith shop open, raffle basket sales (Docha Photography)

10 a.m. Parade and flag raising ceremony at Town Park immediately following the parade

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Makers Market and children’s activities (face painting, scavenger hunt, bounce house)

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tractor show, snow cones sales by Newark FFA Chapter, lunch in the park for Friends of the Library

11:30 a.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Ice cream social at Newark Lutheran Church, 101 E. Liberty St.

12:30 p.m. Egg drop (two age classes, 15 and younger and 16 and older)

1:30 p.m. Button and raffle basket drawings