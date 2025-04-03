Bureau County Retired Teachers Association to meet April 16

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association President Bonnie Driver invites area retired educators to the next meeting at noon Wednesday, April 16. (Shaw File photo)

The Bureau County Retired Teachers Association President Bonnie Driver invites area retired educators to the next meeting at noon Wednesday, April 16, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

The meeting will begin with a catered luncheon. The program for the meeting will be presented at 12:30 p.m. by IRTA Executive Director Jessica Hoselton.

Hoselton serves as executive director of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. IRTA serves 40,000 retired educators by providing invaluable benefits, including legislative representation on important policies introduced by the Illinois General Assembly, legal representation to fight against laws that diminish pension benefits and strong Political Action Committee to aid in the election of candidates who are supportive of IRTA’s position on legislative issues important to retired educators. In this position, Hoselton manages five full-time staff members and provides day-to-day operational management of the association. In addition, Hoselton serves as the statewide coordinator for the IRTA Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial assistance to retired educators, scholarships to aspiring educators and grants to active teachers.

Participants may attend the luncheon and the program or just the program. Invite a retired colleague to attend as well, and spouses are always welcome. The April menu is chicken casserole, lettuce salad with French or ranch dressing, lemon bars and drinks.

The luncheon is catered by the Park Tavern and is by reservation only. To make reservations, contact Connie Espel at 815-303-8982 or cespel@ivnet.com by April 10. Individuals who order a lunch and are unable to attend will need to reimburse the unit ($15).

Like and follow the group’s new Facebook page at Bureau County Retired Teachers-Illinois. For information, contact Bonnie Driver at 815-915-8470 or bsdriver901@gmail.com.

Retired teachers are encouraged to attend meetings. Retired teacher local membership allows a local voice in how the organization is run and supports local volunteers filling state leadership positions. Local dues are $10 a year, payable in April.