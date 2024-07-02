July 02, 2024
5 Things to DoDiningMusicComedyFestivalsEventsTheatreCalendar
The Scene

Princeton fireworks set July 4 at Zearing Park, with live entertainment, food vendors

Celebration will be on south side of the park

By Derek Barichello
Community members gathered in Princeton's Zearing Park for the annual July 4th firework display.

Princeton has a party fit for the whole family planned for the Fourth of July, including fireworks at dusk at Zearing Park. (Jayce Eustice)

Princeton has a party fit for the whole family planned for the Fourth of July.

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Princeton Park District have partnered to provide entertainment Thursday at Zearing Park leading up to the fireworks at dusk.

The celebration will be on the south side of the park. The Bluewater Kings Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Food will be available starting at 5 p.m. from Farmer Smoked BBQ, Maria’s and the Boy Scouts. There also will be cotton candy for sale, said Jenica Cole, the chamber’s executive director. The Princeton Park District will be serving alcoholic beverages. No outside alcohol will be permitted. Balloon twister Mr. Cinnamon will entertain children.

The rain date for the fireworks is Friday, July 5.

Other fireworks shows planned in Bureau/Putnam counties, neighboring communities:

July 3: Peru

July 4: Hennepin, Henry

July 6: Langley, Mineral, Amboy

July 7: Walnut

Aug. 18: Spring Valley

BCRPrinceton
Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello

Derek Barichello is the news editor for The Times in Ottawa and NewsTribune in La Salle, part of Shaw Local News Network, covering La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties. He covers local and breaking news in the areas of government, education, business and crime and courts, among others.