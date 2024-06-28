Ottawa announces July 4 parking plan for fireworks

Ottawa‘s Independence Day fireworks will be held again this year at sunset on Thursday, July 4. They will be launched from the levee at Ottawa High School.

The high school is allowing attendees to view the fireworks from the bleachers; but the east student lot is closed this year because of construction.

As a result, the high school will not be able to accommodate the parking for viewers as was historically allowed. An additional parking lot that can accommodate up to 300 vehicles has been established on the west end of the old Central School property just east of the YMCA. Those wishing to utilize this parking area can do so after 6 p.m. July 4 and can access it from Albin Stevens Drive where an officer working the event will direct cars. Those wishing to view the fireworks from the high school should utilize the riverwalk to East Main Street.

At the conclusion of the event, the vehicles will be directed out of this lot to West Main Street. Be prepared for traffic congestion at the conclusion of the event.

People seeking to view the fireworks south of the river should be aware that no parking is allowed on Route 71 near Allen Park and those utilizing Allen Park for viewing need to park legally inside the park. Also there will be no parking allowed on East Prospect Street or Catherine Street directly above Allen Park to allow for emergency vehicles to access this area if needed.

As a reminder, residents should be aware that those using illegal fireworks within Ottawa will be cited and the fireworks will be seized by law enforcement.