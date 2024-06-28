Hennepin to celebrate July 4 with day full of activities

The Thunder on the Illinois fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. July 4 in Hennepin to cap off a day full of activities in the village. (Scott Anderson)

Hennepin is set to celebrate its 47th annual July 4 Celebration, featuring a day full of activities highlighted by the Thunder on the Illinois fireworks show.

The fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m. on the Illinois riverfront.

Additionally, the Bob Rehn Memorial Walk and Movin’ for Music 5K Run/Walk are scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively, from the Hennepin pool, 326 Milan St.

The John Brouwer Memorial Cruise-In will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at Ernest Bassi Park, featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors. Registration begins at 10 a.m.

A full slate of activities with food vendors, a beer garden and family activities is set beginning at noon at Walter Durley Boyle Park.

Regal Beagle will perform live music before and after the fireworks from the courthouse stage, 120 N. Fourth St. They are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Thunder on the Illinois fireworks 50/50 raffle tickets are available at North Central Bank, 126 E. High St.; CYR Financial, 220 E. High St.; and the Putnam County Library, 214 N. Fourth St.

At the Hennepin pool

6:30 to 7:30 a.m.: Run/walk registration

7:30 a.m.: Bob Rehn Memorial Run for Kids

8 a.m.: Movin’ for Music 5K Run/Walk

9 to 11 a.m.: Pancake and sausage breakfast

At Walter Durley Boyle Park

11:30 a.m: Sign up for water fights for kids

11:30 a.m. Amateur bags tournament registration

Noon: Water fights for kids begin

Noon: FFA pork chop dinner at the shelter

Noon: Food vendors open, music and announcement by Ladd Sound Production

12:15 p.m.: Amateur bags tournament begins

1 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden open

1 to 2 p.m.: Putt Putt Golf and arts and crafts

2 to 8 p.m.: Kids inflatables and games

2 to 4 p.m.: Bingo at the park shelter

3 to 9 p.m.: Face painting

At Ernest Bassi Park

10 a.m.: Registration for John Brouwer Memorial Cruise-In

Noon to 4 p.m.: Cruise-in, rain or shine featuring cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors

On Courthouse Stage

5:30 p.m.: “Star Spangled Banner;” Citizen of the Year Award, Putnam County High School Lil’ Cheer performance

5:45 p.m.: Elton John impersonator (Robin Taylor)

7 to 9 p.m.: Regal Beagle, live music

9:30 p.m.: Thunder on the Illinois fireworks on the riverfront

10 to midnight: Regal Beagle, live music