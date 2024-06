Peru announces July 3 fireworks parking restrictions

The Peru Police Department announced the temporary parking restrictions for the Independence Day fireworks display scheduled Wednesday, July 3. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

The Peru Police Department announced temporary parking restrictions for the Independence Day fireworks display scheduled Wednesday, July 3.

These temporary restrictions are in addition to the regular restrictions that already are posted. The restrictions will go into effect at 5 p.m. July 3 and will remain in effect until the fireworks have concluded. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. There will be no parking across from the old electric plant, which is where the family area will be located.

There also will be barricades set up at the intersections of Water and Plain streets and Putnam and Water streets. No traffic will be permitted on Water Street between Plain and Putnam. Traffic will not be permitted southbound on Pike Street from Market Street as well as Putnam Street south of First Street after 7:30 p.m., which means no traffic except for emergency vehicles will be allowed on Water Street.

Special attention also will be paid to Putnam Street, which will have “no parking” posted on either side. Violators will be ticketed and towed. Also, individuals who deface, destroy or remove temporary parking signs will be prosecuted.

First Street – Putnam Street west to Calhoun Street, no parking on south side

First Street – Putnam Street east to West Street, no parking on north side

Second Street – Putnam Street west to Calhoun Street, no parking on south side

Second Street – West Street to Schuyler Street, no parking on north side

Third Street – Putnam Street west to Schuyler Street, no parking on north side

Third Street – Schuyler Street west to Calhoun Street, no parking on south side

Bluff Street – West Street east to Rock Street, no parking on north side

Brewster Street – 1700 block to 1900 block, no parking on either side

Calhoun Street – State Street north to Fourth Street – no parking on either side

Center Street – Plain Street west to West Street, no parking on either side

Fulton Street – State Street north to Fourth Street, no parking on west side

Grant Street – First Street north to Fourth Street, no parking on west side

Main Street – Peoria Street east to dead end, no parking on south side

Main Street – Peoria Street to Calhoun Street, no parking on north side

Main Street – Pike Street west to Church Street, no parking on south side

Market Street – Pike Street west to Calhoun Street, no parking on south side

Market Street – Pike Street east to Schuyler Street, no parking on north side

Peoria Street – Main Street north to Fourth Street, no parking on east side

Pike Street – Water Street north to Main Street, no parking on either side

Pike Street – Main Street north to Third Street, no parking on west side

Pike Street – Third Street north to Fourth Street, no parking on east side

Plain St. – Water Street north to Center Street, no parking on either side

Putnam St. – Water Street north to Fourth Street, no parking on either side

Rock Street – Center Street north to Fourth Street, no parking on either side

Schuyler Street – Market Street south to State Street, no parking on east side

Schuyler Street – Main Street north to Fourth Street, no parking on west side

State Street – Schuyler Street east to Peoria Street, no parking on north side

Water Street – Plain Street to Pike Street – no parking on either side

West Street – First Street north to Second Street, no parking on west side

Water Street – Plain Street east to Pine Street, no parking on south side

Barricades will be set up at the intersections of Water Street and Plain Street and Water Street and Putnam Street, with two sets at each intersection.