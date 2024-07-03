Leland to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, parade, Italian beef fundraiser

Leland will be celebrating Independence Day on Wednesday and Thursday with a parade, fireworks, and – Italian beef. (Derek Barichello)

Kicking off the festivities, there will be an Italian beef dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Lions Club Pavilion. A beef sandwich, drink, chips and brownie will be $13, with all the money raised going to the fireworks.

The fireworks will begin at dusk Thursday behind the school. There will be vendors and a DJ beginning at 5 p.m.

Earlier Thursday, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. Line up begins at 9 behind the school.