Walnut Days set July 5-7

The Walnut Days Celebration is scheduled Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7, featuring several activities, a parade and fireworks.
A raffle for a Side X Side is a fundraiser for the fireworks show. Tickets are $25 or five for $100. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing is before the fireworks display Sunday. For tickets contact Jesse Willstead at 815-262-3603 or Jen Butler at 815-716-0110, or they can be purchased at Shell, Didley’s, Walnut Leader, Cafe, the Shed, Roots or the Walnut Library.
For more information or details about the festival, go to walnutdays.com
Friday, July 5
1 to 3 p.m. Family bingo, Community Building
2 p.m. Food vendors open
3 p.m. Poker registration, Heaton Shelter
3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer garden, Heaton Shelter
4 p.m. Poker tournament begins
4 to 8 p.m. Chamber grilling out at Heaton Shelter
6 p.m. Patriotic painting party, Liberty Square
8 p.m. to midnight Wild Card
Saturday, July 6
6:45 a.m. ALS 5K registration, Heaton Shelter
7 to 11 a.m. Rotary pancake breakfast, Heaton Shelter
7:30 a.m. Spike Out Cancer Volleyball registration, volleyball sandpits
8 a.m. ALS 5K walk/run
8 a.m. Spike Out Cancer Volleyball Tournament
8:30 a.m. 3-on-3 basketball registration, BV Basketball Court
9 a.m. Tractor Run
9 a.m. Bags tournament registration ($20 per team)
9 a.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament
9 a.m. Antique tractor and farm equipment show, south side of creek
10 a.m. Bags tournament
11 a.m. Food vendors open
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Camp Jubilee serving food in the Heaton Shelter
11 to 1 a.m. Beer garden
12:30 p.m. Parade registration, corner of Liberty Street and Wyanet-Walnut Road
2 p.m. Parade
5 p.m. ZOWA Live Wrestling Show
7 to 10 p.m. Youth Dance with DJ Krazy Karl, upper shelter
8 p.m. to midnight Abbynormal
Sunday, July 7
7 to 11 a.m. Rotary pancake breakfast, Heaton Shelter
11 a.m. Church service, park
Noon Food vendors open
Noon Pedal power pedal pull registration by basketball court
Noon to 1 p.m. Bags registration
Noon to 7 p.m. Didley’s serving food in the Heaton Shelter
Noon to 8 p.m. Inflatables and games for all ages
Noon to 8 p.m. Beer garden
1 p.m. Pedal Power Pedal Pull
1 to 9 p.m. Whoop Your Axe mobile ax throwing, park
1 to 4 p.m. Ron Eckberg, Heaton Shelter
1:30 p.m. Bags tournament
2 to 7 p.m. Wild Times Exotic Petting Zoo
2 to 7 p.m. Face painting by Holly
4 p.m. Duck races, Walnut Creek
5 to 7 p.m. Project Nostalgia, Heaton Shelter
7:15 p.m. Performances, announce royalty
7:30 p.m. Auction, Side X Side winners drawn, “Star Spangled Banner,” skydivers
Dusk: Fireworks