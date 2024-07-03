Walnut Days set July 5-7

The Walnut Days Celebration is scheduled Friday, July 5, through Sunday, July 7, featuring several activities, a parade and fireworks. (Shaw Local News Network)

A raffle for a Side X Side is a fundraiser for the fireworks show. Tickets are $25 or five for $100. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing is before the fireworks display Sunday. For tickets contact Jesse Willstead at 815-262-3603 or Jen Butler at 815-716-0110, or they can be purchased at Shell, Didley’s, Walnut Leader, Cafe, the Shed, Roots or the Walnut Library.

For more information or details about the festival, go to walnutdays.com

Friday, July 5

1 to 3 p.m. Family bingo, Community Building

2 p.m. Food vendors open

3 p.m. Poker registration, Heaton Shelter

3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Beer garden, Heaton Shelter

4 p.m. Poker tournament begins

4 to 8 p.m. Chamber grilling out at Heaton Shelter

6 p.m. Patriotic painting party, Liberty Square

8 p.m. to midnight Wild Card

Saturday, July 6

6:45 a.m. ALS 5K registration, Heaton Shelter

7 to 11 a.m. Rotary pancake breakfast, Heaton Shelter

7:30 a.m. Spike Out Cancer Volleyball registration, volleyball sandpits

8 a.m. ALS 5K walk/run

8 a.m. Spike Out Cancer Volleyball Tournament

8:30 a.m. 3-on-3 basketball registration, BV Basketball Court

9 a.m. Tractor Run

9 a.m. Bags tournament registration ($20 per team)

9 a.m. 3-on-3 basketball tournament

9 a.m. Antique tractor and farm equipment show, south side of creek

10 a.m. Bags tournament

11 a.m. Food vendors open

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Camp Jubilee serving food in the Heaton Shelter

11 to 1 a.m. Beer garden

12:30 p.m. Parade registration, corner of Liberty Street and Wyanet-Walnut Road

2 p.m. Parade

5 p.m. ZOWA Live Wrestling Show

7 to 10 p.m. Youth Dance with DJ Krazy Karl, upper shelter

8 p.m. to midnight Abbynormal

Sunday, July 7

7 to 11 a.m. Rotary pancake breakfast, Heaton Shelter

11 a.m. Church service, park

Noon Food vendors open

Noon Pedal power pedal pull registration by basketball court

Noon to 1 p.m. Bags registration

Noon to 7 p.m. Didley’s serving food in the Heaton Shelter

Noon to 8 p.m. Inflatables and games for all ages

Noon to 8 p.m. Beer garden

1 p.m. Pedal Power Pedal Pull

1 to 9 p.m. Whoop Your Axe mobile ax throwing, park

1 to 4 p.m. Ron Eckberg, Heaton Shelter

1:30 p.m. Bags tournament

2 to 7 p.m. Wild Times Exotic Petting Zoo

2 to 7 p.m. Face painting by Holly

4 p.m. Duck races, Walnut Creek

5 to 7 p.m. Project Nostalgia, Heaton Shelter

7:15 p.m. Performances, announce royalty

7:30 p.m. Auction, Side X Side winners drawn, “Star Spangled Banner,” skydivers

Dusk: Fireworks