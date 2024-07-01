Sheridan to celebrate July 4 with activities, including toilet bowl race

The Sheridan Community Club’s annual day full of activities July 4 will include a parade, toilet bowl races, children’s activities and fireworks at dusk. ( Tom Sistak For Shaw Media )

Sheridan again will be a place to be in La Salle County for Independence Day.

The Sheridan Community Club’s annual day full of activities will include a parade, toilet bowl races, children’s activities and fireworks at dusk.

Additionally, there will be a craft show and a car and tractor show with all activities taking place downtown.

Parade registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the lineup is on Church Street for a noon start. Contact Dale Thibault at 815-325-7477 or di.green13@yahoo.com for information.

Toilet races registration begins at 2 p.m. To race, safety forms must be signed by each team member prior to the race. Bring your own toilet. You can race independently or with a group. You can’t have a motor on your toilet. You can’t pick up your toilet and run. Your toilet needs to be on wheels. The person or team with the fastest toilet bowl will win the Golden Toilet Trophy. Message the Sheridan Community Group on Facebook with questions or to preregister.

The Friends of Robert W. Rowe Library, 120 E. Si Johnson Ave. will host its book sale 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, and Wednesday, July 3, before the sale’s final day 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4. All items are 25 cents.

For more information on Sheridan’s July 4 activities, go to https://www.facebook.com/sheridancommunityclubinfo

The group is seeking volunteers 8 a.m. to noon Friday, July 5, in helping clean up after the celebration. Gloves and bags will be provided.

8 a.m. to noon: Craft show by post office

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Petting zoo with pony rides, rock climbing wall, zip obstacle course and Euro bungie

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Friends of the Library book sale

10:30 a.m.: Parade lineup on Church Street

Noon: Parade, followed by car and tractor show at the grade school

1 to 4 p.m.: Shades of Country performs, sponsored by Sheridan Elevator.

2 p.m.: Registration for Toilet Bowl races

2:30 p.m.: Toilet Bowl races

5 p.m.: Food trucks by baseball field

6 to 9 p.m.: Jokers Rival performs, sponsored by Sheridan Elevator.

Dusk: Fireworks