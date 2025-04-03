Nursing instructor to be recognized for teaching excellence at IVCC

Nursing instructor Samantha Whiteaker of Arlington received Illinois Valley Community College’s 2025 Stephen Charry Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence.

Whiteaker and the other nominees – Christina Boughton, Vince Brolley, Anna Bruch, Carmen Hartford, Keith King, Tracy Lee, Theresa Molln, Jared Olesen and Eric Schroeder – will be honored Thursday, April 3, at IVCC’s employee recognition reception at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club.

“Receiving this award is a deeply humbling honor,” Whiteaker said. “It serves as a powerful reminder of the privilege I have in teaching students both the science and the art of nursing. Students inspire me to continually strive for personal and professional growth, and I consider myself fortunate to guide them, witness their development, and help them realize their full potential. I remain committed to encouraging students to forge meaningful connections with their patients while emphasizing the importance of lifelong community service. This recognition reflects the profound impact that students have had on my life.”

The three nursing students who nominated Whiteaker praised her as a mentor who guides them to become competent and compassionate nurses.

“She also understands heavy course load and life load and how that impacts our experience in nursing school,” wrote Laura Kicinski in her nomination.

“She inspires us to be kind and focused on the community by highlighting the value of patient advocacy and comprehensive care. She engages us in conversations on meeting patient needs that go beyond medical care, such as providing emotional support and having good lines of communication with families,” wrote Keysha Cortez in her nomination.

She encourages students to be confident in their knowledge and skills and exposes them to situations they are likely to encounter in the nursing field, all while advising them how to handle those situations properly, wrote November Rhodes in her nomination.

Whiteaker is a graduate of the OSF Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing in 2008 and became an IVCC faculty member in 2013 and then again in 2021. She earned her master’s degree in nursing education in 2012 and has been a licensed registered nurse for 17 years, specializing in maternal/child health. She practices as a home birth nurse-midwife assistant, and also volunteers her time providing pregnancy, birth and breastfeeding support in the community. On campus, she advises the Women’s Health and Wellness Student Group and oversees charity work for Abigail Women’s Center in Mendota.

She and her husband, Ryan, have three children.

Named for history professor Stephen Charry, the award recognizes instructors and counselors for outstanding service in teaching, leadership, professional development and contributions to the College and community. Charry died in 2008.