Peru to host July 3 fireworks

Peru will once again host its fireworks display Wednesday, July 3, on Water Street.
The Rock the River fireworks display will begin at dusk.
Food vendors Big B BBQ, Maria’s, Dog House, Rosati’s and Mickey’s Massive Burritos will be set up on the grounds. There will be an alcohol-free fun zone for children to play games.
A trolley service will be provided by Starved Rock Trolley from Fourth/Calhoun and Fourth/Putnam from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Valley Katz will perform 7 to 11 p.m. at South Shore Boat Club, She’s a Maybe from 7 to 11 p.m. at Riverfront Bar & Grill followed by DJ Chuck Dog and Tim Ajster Band from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bridgetender’s Pub.
The city of Peru announced temporary parking restrictions for July 3. Go to the city or police department’s Facebook page for details on the restrictions.