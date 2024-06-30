Peru to host July 3 fireworks

Peru will once again host its fireworks display Wednesday, July 3, on Water Street. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

The Rock the River fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Food vendors Big B BBQ, Maria’s, Dog House, Rosati’s and Mickey’s Massive Burritos will be set up on the grounds. There will be an alcohol-free fun zone for children to play games.

A trolley service will be provided by Starved Rock Trolley from Fourth/Calhoun and Fourth/Putnam from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Valley Katz will perform 7 to 11 p.m. at South Shore Boat Club, She’s a Maybe from 7 to 11 p.m. at Riverfront Bar & Grill followed by DJ Chuck Dog and Tim Ajster Band from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bridgetender’s Pub.

The city of Peru announced temporary parking restrictions for July 3. Go to the city or police department’s Facebook page for details on the restrictions.