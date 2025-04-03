Goetz to be awarded Support Staff Distinguished Service honor 

Sarah Goetz of Peru is the winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s Connie Dzierzynski Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Sarah Goetz of Peru is the winner of Illinois Valley Community College’s Connie Dzierzynski Skerston Memorial Award for Support Staff Distinguished Service.

Goetz, who is the student services records and international student specialist, was nominated by Director of Enrollment Services Tom Quigley.

“Sarah is an invaluable asset to the Admissions and Records Department, Student Services and IVCC as a whole. She makes the lives of other people around her easier and will work to find a solution to any problem that arises,” Quigley wrote in his nomination.

In expressing her appreciation for the recognition, Goetz noted she serves in the same division where Skerston was assistant director.

“I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing Connie, but from Day One I’ve heard many wonderful stories and the high standard she set. Her lasting legacy at IVCC is an inspiration,” Goetz said. “I love working at the College and I am honored to receive this recognition and be in the same company as the other outstanding nominees.”

Quigley praised Goetz’s knowledge, professionalism, proactive problem solving, collaboration and enthusiasm as well as her valuable assistance in piloting a recent technology upgrade.

“She makes the lives of other people around her easier and will work to find a solution to any problem that arises,” Quigley said. “Her remarkable attention to detail and consistent accuracy make her a dependable and exemplary professional. Her ability to support and motivate her colleagues helps to enhance overall staff morale and teamwork.”

Goetz began her career with IVCC in 2022 as a student services information specialist. In 2023, she became the student services records and international student specialist.

Goetz and fellow nominees Miguel Hermosillo, Kim Herout, Cindy Lock, Marlene Merkel, Kathy Scheibenreif, Kelli Shan and Donna Swiskoski, will be honored Thursday, April 3, at IVCC’s employee recognition reception at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club.

This is the 25th year of the Support Staff Distinguished Service Award, which was renamed in honor of Connie Dzierzynski Skerston, assistant director of admissions and records, who died in 2015.