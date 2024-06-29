Where to find Fourth of July fireworks in La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties for 2024

Arliohna Houston poses with her sparkler while waiting for the 2023 Peru fireworks to begin on Water Street. The display returns July 3 in 2024 to Water Street. (Kyle Russell for Shaw Media)

There are a number of fireworks displays planned throughout the Illinois Valley this summer.

Here is a schedule of fireworks in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, as well as some neighboring communities.

June 29

Marseilles: Fun Days fireworks at 9:30 p.m. on the riverfront.

Mendota: Gates open at 7 p.m. at Lake Mendota. 9:30 p.m. for fireworks. Food trucks, glow merchandise, concession stand.

July 3

Morris: Display is paired with fair activities, carnival rides, music, agricultural displays and live animals. After the fireworks show on the fair’s opening day, the fairgrounds dance hall will feature NBC’s “The Voice” contestant Olivia Minogue playing from 9:30 p.m. to midnight. For information and a full schedule of fair activities, visit GrundyCountyFair.org.

Peru: At dusk on Water Street. Food vendors Big B BBQ, Maria’s, Dog House, Rosati’s and Mickey’s Massive Burritos will be set up on the grounds. There will be an alcohol-free fun zone for children to play games. A trolley service will be provided by Starved Rock Trolley from Fourth/Calhoun and Fourth/Putnam from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. There will be live music at South Shore Boat Club, Riverfront Bar & Grill and Bridgetender’s Pub.

[ Peru announces July 3 fireworks parking restrictions ]

July 4

Hennepin: Start at 9:30 p.m. from Illinois riverfront.

Henry: Riverfront at dusk.

Leland: At dusk behind Leland School. Vendors and DJ at 5 p.m.

Ottawa: Begin at sunset from Ottawa High School.

[ Ottawa announces July 4 parking plan for fireworks ]

Princeton: Begin at dusk at Zearing Park. The Bluewater Kings Band will perform from 6 to 9 p.m. Vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m. Balloon twister Mr. Cinnamon will be in attendance.

Sheridan: Dusk at the school.

July 5

Utica: Fireworks start at dusk at Carey Memorial Park. Food and drink will be available while supplies last, with face-painting, bounce slides and obstacle courses, among other activities.

July 6

Amboy: At dusk.

Langley: At dusk.

Mineral: At dusk.

Minonk: At dusk.

Sandwich: Dusk at Sandwich Fairgrounds.

Skydive Chicago: Night demo jumps and fireworks.

July 7

Walnut: At dusk.

Aug. 4

Streator: At Anderson Fields Golf Course as part of Streator Fest celebration.

Aug. 18

Spring Valley: Viewable from downtown.

