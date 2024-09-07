High school football: Week 2 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

Jacobs’ Caden DuMelle makes a long run on Friday at Hampshire School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove 45, Crystal Lake Central 14: The Trojans scored four touchdowns in the opening quarter, including one a blocked punt and another on a interception return, in their Fox Valley Conference win over the Tigers.

Prairie Ridge 49, Crystal Lake South 0: The Wolves scored seven first-half touchdowns, getting three from senior fullback Jack Finn, in a big FVC win against the Gators.

Jacobs 28, Hampshire 21: T.O. Boddie scored on a 90-yard kickoff return, and Mike Cannady sprinted in for a 54-yard touchdown to help clinch an FVC win for the Golden Eagles over the Whip-Purs.

Burlington Central 24, Dundee-Crown 22: Kicker David McCoy nailed a 37-yard field goal with three seconds left to lift the Rockets to a thrilling FVC win over Dundee-Crown.

Harvard 21, Reed-Custer 14: Harvard senior quarterback Adam Cooke ran for three TDs as the Hornets earned back-to-back wins to start the season after losing 20 in a row.

Woodstock North 63, Chicago Prosser 7: The Thunder had another huge rushing performance with over 500 yards in a nonconference win to improve to 2-0. Parker Halihan had three touchdowns to lead North.

Huntley 44, McHenry 0: The Red Raiders moved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the FVC with a shutout against the Warriors.

Quincy Notre Dame 22, Richmond-Burton 10: The Rockets gave up 22 first-half points in their loss to the Raiders, dropping to 1-1 on the season.

Mundelein 21, Johnsburg 14: Ryan Franze hauled in 12 catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, but the Skyhawks fell short in a nonconference loss to the Mustangs.

Peotone 42, Marengo 13: The Indians went down 28-7 at half and couldn’t recover in a nonconference loss to the Blue Devils, falling to 1-1 on the year.

Woodstock 29, Rensselaer Central (Ind.) 7: The Blue Streaks picked up their first win of the season by beating out-of-state Rensselaer. Stewart Reuter ran for over 100 yards with a TD.

DePaul College Prep 35, Marian Central 7: The Hurricanes only trailed 7-0 at halftime before the Rams pulled away in the second half. Picasso Ruiz had 170 passing yards in the loss.

Milledgeville 70, Alden-Hebron 20: The Giants dropped to 1-1 on the season in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association loss to the Missiles. Wyatt Armbrust scored two TDs for A-H.