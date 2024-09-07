Woodstock North runs wild in win over Chicago Prosser: Northwest Herald Week 2 football roundup

Woodstock North 63, Chicago Prosser 7: At Woodstock, the Thunder had another big rushing performance, piling up more than 500 yards to move to 2-0 on the season.

Parker Halihan had three touchdowns to lead North, Max Dennison added two and Jaden Pena, Mike Pinter and Sean Mitchell each had one. The Thunder scored their final touchdown on a Braeden Berner punt return.

Dillon Gavers had two sacks and Jakub Wojcik added one. Pena had an interception and recovered an onside kick. Braelan Creighton made 4 of 5 extra points.

Huntley 44, McHenry 0: At Huntley, the Red Raiders moved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the FVC with a win against the Warriors. McHenry dropped to 0-2, 0-2.

Woodstock 29, Rensselaer Central (Ind.) 7: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks picked up their first win of the season. Stewart Reuter ran for over 100 yards and a score.

Peotone 42, Marengo 13: At Marengo, the Indians (1-1) trailed 28-7 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a nonconference loss to the Blue Devils.

Marengo’s David Lopez threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Muench with 7:29 left in the second quarter that at the time cut Peotone’s lead to 14-7. The Devils then scored 21 straight points.

Trailing 35-7 in the fourth, Lopez added a 3-yard rushing TD in the fourth quarter and Deacan Grandinetti had a 39-yard rushing TD.

Grandinetti had 83 yards on the ground. Lopez was 15-of-24 passing for 99 yards, and Gavin Baros added 32 rushing yards.

Quincy Notre Dame 22, Richmond-Burton 10: At Quincy, the Rockets fell to the Raiders to drop to 1-1 on the season. Notre Dame scored all 22 of its points in the first half.

Richmond-Burton (1-1) scored its only touchdown with two minutes left in the game on a 3-yard run by Hunter Carley.

Mundelein 21, Johnsburg 14: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks fell to 1-1 with a loss to the Mustangs in the debut of their new turf field. Carter Block was 17-of-30 passing for 213 yards and two TDs.

Ryan Franze hauled in 12 catches for 113 yards and a TD. Brett Centnarowicz added three catches for 79 yards and a score.

DePaul College Prep 35, Marian Central 7: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes only trailed 7-0 at halftime before the Rams pulled away in the second half.

Picasso Ruiz led Marian threw for 170 yards and also led the team with 24 rushing yards. Nick Schmid scored Marian’s lone touchdown and had 33 receiving yards. Wilson Jakubowicz had 68 receiving yards and Max Kinney added 32.

Milledgeville 70, Alden-Hebron 20: At Hebron, the Giants (1-1) fell in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.

Fabian Carreno scored in the first half on a 37-yard pass from JP Stewart. Wyatt Armbrust scored on a 42-yard screen pass in the third quarter from Stewart, and Armbrust added a 22-yard TD run in the fourth.