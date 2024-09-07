Jacobs comes up with big plays late to beat Hampshire

Hampshire’s Uriah Beamon (left) keeps up with Jacobs’ T.O. Boddie on Friday at Hampshire School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

HAMPSHIRE – Football certainly can be a game of peaks and valleys.

On Friday night, both Hampshire and Jacobs experienced the ups and downs that flow through the game. Jacobs peaked at the right time, however, scoring a late fourth-quarter touchdown in a 28-21 Fox Valley Conference win.

Jacobs (1-1, 1-1 FVC) came into the game with something to prove on offense after being shut out last week. The point was made quickly as the offense was ready to roll. Running back Caden DuMelle took the handoff on the fourth play from scrimmage and raced 61 yards for the touchdown, giving the Eagles a quick 7-0 lead.

“That first drive was a statement piece, coming off of last week’s game. We knew we needed to show the conference what we are about, and I just followed some great blocks on the run,” said DuMelle, who had 127 yards on 15 carries.

The Jacobs defense was up to the task, as well. Linebacker Matt Scardina put pressure on the Hampshire offense early with a sack and a tackle for loss, playing a part in Hampshire having to punt on its first two possessions of the game.

“We played as a complete unit tonight, the D-line and defensive backs were playing well, and when we play together, like tonight, it made it a lot easier to make those big plays,” Scardina said.

Jacobs’ Caden DuMelle (right) breaks from the pack for a long touchdown run in varsity on Friday at Hampshire School in Hampshire. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The Whip-Purs were able to put points on the board early in the second quarter as the defense set up the offense. Defensive back Jaxon Currie intercepted a Jacobs pass and returned it deep in Golden Eagles’ territory. Two plays later, Arshawn Rupert punched in a 5-yard touchdown run to even the score at 7.

The Eagles took the momentum into the halftime break as Scardina bounced a run to the sideline for a 14-yard touchdown, putting Jacobs up 14-7 with under a minute to play in the half.

After the break, the teams continued to trade touchdowns. Hampshire scored on a perfect 35-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Prowicz to Jordan Parish. In the fourth quarter, running back Jacob Ostrowski scored on a 5-yard run.

Prowicz finished the game with 15-of-25 passing for 200 yards and a TD. Parish led the Whips in receiving with five catches for 108 yards.

“We certainly made some improvements from last week and we need to keep adding layers to what we are building, and that will come,” Hampshire coach Shane Haak said.

Jacobs seemed to have an answer to Hampshire’s peaks all night. After one of Hampshire’s touchdowns, senior T.O. Boddie took the kickoff 90 yards for a momentum-turning touchdown.

The final score, however, came with 2:20 left in the game as Mike Cannady found a lane and sprinted for the 54-yard touchdown that sealed the game at 28-21.

“We talk a lot about how to persevere, and tonight was a great example of how to keep battling and see what it takes to win,” Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman said.