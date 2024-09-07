Harvard holds off Reed-Custer for 2nd consecutive victory

HARVARD – Needing only a first down to run out the clock on a second straight Harvard victory, quarterback Adam Cooke, also the punter, went into the shotgun formation on fourth down.

Cooke did not punt, instead sprinting 43 yards for his third rushing touchdown of the evening with less than a minute to play in the Hornets’ home opener.

Amidst the celebration, an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was called on Harvard and assessed on the extra point attempt. Harvard missed the 2-point conversion, freezing the score at 21-14 and opening the door for a last chance drive from Reed-Custer.

No time to catch his breath, Cooke played the final snaps on defense as the Hornets (2-0) held on for the victory.

“The down blocking from the O-line and fullbacks and tight ends was phenomenal, just like last week,” Cooke said. I’m really proud of all the work they put in [because] you can tell they work hard in practice and it really shows on game days.”

The Hornets strong defense helped Cooke rush for a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter, a 10-yard touchdown on the opening play of the fourth quarter, and his 43-yard run with 52 seconds left in the game.

“The energy is high,” Cooke said of his team, which will open Kishwaukee River Conference play undefeated at Woodstock next week. “We show up to school happy, we show up to practice happy, and we leave practice happy.”

The Hornets, however, did not do themselves any favors early on against the Comets. On the opening play of the game, Reed-Custer recovered its own kickoff at the Hornets’ 29 yard line. Seconds later, running back Brady Tyree found the end zone on a 5-yard rush, putting his team out in front 7-0 early on.

The Hornets took the lead after Cooke’s first touchdown and subsequent 2-point conversion complete to Danny Rosas, the only scoring play of the night in the air for either team.

On the next drive, Comets senior quarterback Jacob Reardon found an opening and rushed 40 yards to give his team the lead once again. The Comets were unable to capitalize on Hornets’ miscues before the half, squandering two personal fouls called against Harvard.

The Comets then committed a penalty of their own as a 21-yard, would-be field goal sailed through the goalposts. The next attempt from 26 yards was missed, and Reed-Custer entered the half leading only by a score.

“It wasn’t all on us. They made us make some mistakes,” Reed-Custer coach Gavin Johnston said. “Offensively, I thought we moved the ball pretty well, but we just didn’t finish the drives like we needed to.”

Following a scoreless third quarter, Harvard played some of its best offense and defense late as they closed out the win. Conner Firlick recorded a key sack between scoring drives, and senior Bryan Hernandez closed out the game as he tackled Reardon on a quarterback keeper.

“I just saw him there and had to make a tackle,” Hernandez said. “We haven’t gone into a conference game with a winning record like this in a while, so this is really big for the team.”