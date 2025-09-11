Sauk Valley Week 3 IHSA football previews

The Sterling High School Football team runs onto the field before their game Friday night . The Lions of Urban Prep traveled to Sterling to take on the Warriors at Prescott Memorial Field at Roscoe Eades Stadium, September 5, 2025. (Brian Hurley)

Big Northern Conference

Rock Falls (0-2, 0-2) at Dixon (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: They opened the season with a 63-0 loss to Byron before falling 21-14 to North Boone. After trailing 14-0, Rock Falls was able to tie the game thanks to a big performance from Logan Thome. Thome had a 30-yard rushing score and a 60-yard TD catch as the Rockets were tied 14-all before the Vikings had the game-winning score in the final 33 seconds.

About the Dukes: They fell to Class 3A top-ranked Byron 28-7 last week. Dixon is ranked No. 11 in the latest Class 4A Associated Press poll. Running back Landon Knigge is coming off a 204-yard performance as he rushed for over 100 yards in both halves. Dixon won last year’s matchup 63-7. This is the home opener for Dixon. It is one of just three home games for the Dukes this season. They host Stillman Valley on Oct. 3 and Genoa-Kingston on Oct. 24.

Friday Night Drive pick: Dixon

Oregon (2-0, 2-0) at Byron (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They’ve been led in rushing by Cooper Johnson the last two weeks. Johnson had 120 yards on just seven carries with two touchdowns in last week’s 40- 8 win over Rockford Lutheran. Defensively, Oregon held Rockford Lutheran to two first downs. Keaton Salsbury, Miles Olson, Ethan Reed and Jakob Moser also had rushing TDs for Oregon.

About the Tigers: They are ranked No. 1 in the Class 3A AP poll. Byron used big plays and two turnovers to beat Dixon 28-7 last week, as they had the ball for just 18 minutes and ran 25 plays to Dixon’s 62. They did not throw a pass as quarterback Andrew Talbert ran for a 70-yard touchdown on Byron’s first play.

FND pick: Byron

Western Big 6

Moline (1-1) at Sterling (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Maroons: They had a strong non-conference schedule, falling 30-24 at Rockwood Summit (MO.) before beating Sycamore 21-20 last week in overtime. Moline denied a two-point conversion to get the win. Eli Warren is Moline’s top rusher with 205 yards on 40 carries, followed by Marc Cary’s 136 yards on 17 carries. QB Kasen Ponder has thrown just 29 passes, completing 11 for 188 yards and no touchdowns to three interceptions.

About the Golden Warriors: They fell 43-14 at Metamora before a 47-0 win over Chicago Urban Prep last week. Sterling’s backups played the second half in the win. Maurice De La Cruz leads Sterling with 67 rushing yards and a TD, and Wyatt Cassens has 42 yards with a TD. Quincy Maas has six catches for 61 yards and two scores this season. Sterling fell 45-31 at Moline last season.

“They’re good, they’re physical, and they run the ball so hard,” Sterling coach Jonathan Schlemmer said of Moline. “Formationally, they do so many things. And defensively, they’re always so sound. It’s going to be a physical football game.”

FND pick: Moline

Northwest Upstate Illini

Fulton (0-2, 0-2) at Forreston (1-1, 1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: They’ve had a challenging first two games, falling 52-20 to E-PC and 35-21 to Du-Pec. Mason Kuebel leads Fulton with 106 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Braeden Meyers is 25 of 39 passing with 246 and three TDs to two interceptions. Ben Huisenga has 100 yards receiving with two scores on five catches. They beat Forreston 28-0 to open last season.

About the Cardinals: They lost 50-12 to Lena-Winslow before a 50-14 win at Dakota. Jonathan Milnes leads Forreston with 160 yards rushing, and Connor Politsch has 115 yards and two scores. Christian Ryia also has 106 yards rushing and two scores. Brady Gill has thrown just four passes with one touchdown.

FND pick: Fulton

Galena (2-0, 1-0) at Eastland-Pearl City (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: They beat Morrison 22-14 and Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg (WI.) 34-14. They went 7-5 last season and 4-4 in the NUIC. Galena is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP poll in Class 1A.

About the Wildcatz: They are ranked No. 9 in the latest Class 2A AP poll. They beat Fulton 52-20 and Morrison 22-0. Draven Zier ran for 169 yards and four TDs and a punt return score to open the season and had three more scores last week. They beat Galena 22-6 to open last season. E-PC hits the road to Fennimore (WI.) next week before another road matchup against Du-Pec.

FND pick: E-PC

Morrison (0-2, 0-2) at Durand-Pecatonica (2-0, 2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: They fell 22-14 at Galena before a 22-0 loss to E-PC. They fell 30-0 at Du-Pec last season and finished 2-6 in their first season competing in the NUIC.

About the Rivermen: They are ranked No. 12 in the latest Class 3A AP poll. They beat Dakota 56-16 before a 35-21 win at Fulton. They host E-PC and Byron for the next two weeks. They went 7-1 in the NUIC last season. Lukas Rossow and Dermot Dolan both have over 200 yards rushing this season.

FND pick: Du-Pec

Three Rivers - Rock

Erie-Prophetstown (2-0, 1-0) at Newman (2-0, 0-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: They beat Kewanee 29-6 and Hall 19-7. They were shutting out Hall until the fourth quarter last week. E-P held Hall to 42 yards and two first downs in the first half. They went 5-5 last season. They started 2-0 last year before a 41-13 loss to Newman.

About the Comets: They are ranked No. 3 in the latest Class 1A AP poll behind Camp Point Central and Stockton. They beat Princeton 28-14 and Mendota 38-18. Matthew Blackert had 71 yards rushing and a kick-return touchdown in the win over Mendota. Evan Bushman had another efficient day passing the ball, finishing 13 of 17 for 157 yards and three touchdowns for the second week in a row.

FND pick: Newman

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (0-2) at Knoxville (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 49-10 to Annawan-Wethersfield in a Lincoln Trail/Prairieland crossover last week. The Storm have had the running clock put on them in both games this season. BV fell behind 42-2 against the Titans. The Storm are allowing 48 points per game while scoring 8 per game. BV recorded a safety last week when an A-W punt snap sailed long out of the back of the end zone. The Storm’s lone touchdown came on a fourth-quarter run by Dane Stewart, who led the BV rushing attack with 47 yards on 16 carries. The Storm ran for 180 yards in the game.

About the Blue Bullets: Knoxville beat Lewistown 36-6 last week to give first-year coach Marty Turner, a Knoxville graduate and former assistant, his first victory. The Blue Bullets bounced back from a 36-22 loss to Elmwood-Brimfield in Week 1. Knoxville returned five starters on offense and four on defense from last year’s 2-7 team.

FND pick: Knoxville

Illinois 8-Man

Bushnell-Prairie City (0-2) at Amboy co-op (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: B-PC led 20-0 in the first quarter on Saturday but ended up losing 40-38 to River Ridge. The Spartans lost 50-0 to Poli in Week 1. B-PC sophomore Jonavan Harrell ran for 309 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries last week.

About the Clippers: The two-time defending state champions bounced back from a 30-22 loss to Milledgeville in Week 1 with a 64-12 rout of Rockford Christian Life last week.

FND pick: Amboy

Milledgeville (2-0) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: They beat Abundant Life/St. Ambrose Academy (WI.) 46-20 last week to follow up the win over Amboy. Kyson Francis threw three touchdowns for the second straight week, and Spencer Nye led the backfield with 105 yards rushing and two scores. Konner Johnson added 102 yards and a TD.

About the Raiders: They fell short last week, 18-6, but have made progress this season under first-year coach Josh Stone. AFC beat West Prairie/Southeastern 28-18 to open the season and snap a 16-game losing streak.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Polo (2-0) at West Carroll (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: They beat B-PC 50-0 and FCW 40-20. JT Stephenson had 67 yards rushing and two scores, a kick return score and one TD pass to Damon Rowe. Quinton Hart had 87 yards rushing and a score, and Jordan Reed also found the end zone. They host Milledgeville next week in another big game.

About the Thunder: They’ve opened their second season in 8-man with two shutouts over West Central and West Prairie/Southeastern. They went 8-3 last season, with two of those losses coming to the Marcos. They fell 52-6 in the regular season and 66-0 in the playoffs.

FND pick: Polo