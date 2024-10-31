Sauk Valley first-round football playoff previews

Here’s a look at the opening round of the IHSA and I8FA playoffs for teams in the Sauk Valley area.

Class 5A

No. 13 Sterling (5-4) at No. 4 St. Francis (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Sterling Golden Warriors: They entered the season with a young team, especially in the trenches, and managed to make the playoffs for the 10th straight year. Sterling is coming off a 45-31 loss to Moline (7-2) on Friday. Two of its other three losses came to playoff teams in Metamora (6-3) in Week 1, 28-9, and Quincy (9-0), 63-6, in Week 7. They lost 17-0 to Niles Notre Dame in Week 2. Sterling beat one playoff team this season in Geneseo (5-4), a 13-6 victory in Week 6. The Golden Warriors made the playoffs at 4-5 last season, beating No. 1 seed Chicago Payton 50-0 as a No. 16 seed before losing in the second round. They are led by senior quarterback Drew Nettleton, who has thrown for 1,406 yards (61.3 % completion rate) and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions. Leading slot receiver/cornerback/punt returner Kaedon Phillips has had a highlight-filled senior campaign, tallying 576 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 catches this season. Phillips had two punt return touchdowns and a rushing score in a 27-26 win over United Township (4-5) this season.

About the St. Francis Spartans: After back-to-back semifinal appearances, the Spartans are back in the playoffs with a younger lineup this season. The team has now reached the postseason for six straight seasons. St. Francis was ranked No. 5 in the latest AP poll. The Spartans have been battle-tested with a tough CCL/ESCC schedule. They earned wins over 8A No. 6 iLoyola in Week 3, 4A No. 8 DePaul Prep and 5A No. 1 Nazareth and dropped games to 7A No. 6 St. Rita, receiving votes in 5A Providence. St. Francis’ offense features plenty of potent weapons. It is highlighted by junior quarterback Brady Palmer, senior running back Ty Ransom, senior wide receiver and Illinois State commit Ian Willis, junior wideout Zach Washington and junior tight end Gavin Mueller. Senior defensive back Seth Valeri is one of the Spartans’ top defensive players. The Spartans earned a share of the Green title with their win over Nazareth on Friday.

FND pick: St. Francis

Class 4A

No. 14 Marengo (5-4) at No. 3 Dixon (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Marengo beat Sandwich 28-14 Friday to earn its fifth win of the season. Senior QB David Lopez had another huge game, rushing 15 times for 160 yards and completing 13-of-19 passes for 154 yards and two TDs. … The Indians went 2-2 over their final four games, losing to Johnsburg 34-7 and Richmond-Burton 35-21. Marengo last went to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 – both times dropping their first-round playoff game.

About the Dukes: This is their 10th straight year of making the playoffs. They wrapped up their second straight regular season with only one loss, a 29-28 defeat to defending Class 3A state champion and undefeated Byron in Week 8 to decide the Big Northern Conference champion. They have scored at least 28 points in every game this season and averaged 49.3. Their best win was a 40-14 road victory over Johnston City (8-1) in Week 7. They also beat Stillman Valley (5-4), Oregon (5-4), Genoa-Kingston (5-4) and Rockford Lutheran (6-3). Dixon set a school single-game scoring record in a 71-6 win over North Boone (4-5). They are led by senior QB and son of the coach, Cullen Shaner, who has thrown for 1,550 yards and 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions. His 445 rushing yards are second on the team to Landon Knigge’s 876. Knigge ran for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-13 win over Rockford Lutheran. Dixon’s leading receiver is Eli Davidson (536 yards and 11 touchdowns on 37 catches), who also has 86 tackles (36 solo), two interceptions, six tackles for a loss and a touchdown on defense.

FND pick: Dixon

Class 3A

No. 13 Oregon (5-4) at No. 4 Princeton (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: Oregon won three of its final four games to earn its second consecutive playoff berth. “They’re a very scary 5-4 team. They come out of a very, very tough conference, so they’re battle-tested,” Pearson said. “They’ve played quite a few playoff teams that have been very successful in the playoffs. We know what we’re up against. It will be no easy task. You’ve got to survive and advance. We’re certainly not looking past anything outside of what our Week 1 opponent is going to be. Because if we don’t take care of business, the reality is our season could be done.” … The Hawks beat Athens 57-14 in Week 9, scoring five touchdowns in the first half to take a 35-0 lead at the break. Quarterback Benny Olade threw a touchdown pass and ran for a 1-yard TD, Hunter Barel ran for two touchdowns, Avery Lewis ran for a 20-yard TD, and Cooper Johnson had a 40-yard rushing score. … Tight end/defensive end Josh Crandall, who has multiple offers from FCS schools, returned from injury to catch a 30-yard TD pass and also see some action on defense. … The Hawks forced four fumbles in the first half last week. … The Hawks lost fullback Logan Weems to injury. … Oregon converted to a more run-based offense this season when three-year starting QB Jack Washburn wasn’t able to play because of a health issue. … The Hawks are 2-3 against playoff teams this fall. … Oregon lost 34-0 to Durand-Pecatonica in the first round last season. … The Hawks have not advanced past the first round since 2014.

About the Tigers: Princeton has won four games in a row by a combined score of 216-48 since losing to Monmouth-Roseville, including a 61-14 win over Erie-Prophetstown in the regular-season finale. … The Tigers have scored 40 points or more in six games this season while holding seven opponents to fewer than 20 points. … Princeton has rushed for 2,555 yards, an average of 283.9 yards per game. Casey Etheridge has run for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns, while Ace Christiansen has rushed for 611 yards and nine TDs. … Quarterback Will Lott has completed 36 of 70 passes for 495 yards and eight TDs with two interceptions. Noah LaPorte, a Northwestern recruit, has 19 receptions for 260 yards and three TDs, and Arthur Burden has five catches for 117 yards and three scores. … Defensively, Ian Morris, Burden, Common Green and Curtis Odell are the team’s top tacklers. Morris has 64 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks; Burden has 63 tackles, eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks; Green has 58 stops with 9.5 TFLs and one sack; and Odell has 54 tackles, four TFLs and 1.5 sacks. … The Tigers have forced 14 turnovers with eight interceptions and six fumble recoveries. Christiansen has intercepted three passes. … The Tigers are playing their fifth straight first-round home game. “Anytime you get the opportunity to play in the ‘Jungle’ in front of your home fans and home community, it’s nice,” Princeton coach Ryan Pearson said. “We really have a phenomenal atmosphere out there. Our kids are excited. Certainly nice not to have to travel.” … Princeton is 5-0 in the first round under Pearson. … The Tigers have advanced to the quarterfinals or deeper in four consecutive postseasons.

FND pick: Princeton

Class 2A

No. 9 Eastland-Pearl City (7-2) at No. 8 Rockridge (7-2)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Wildcatz: They are playoff-bound after going 3-6 last season. Their only regular-season losses came to the top two teams in the NUIC, falling 36-8 to Durand-Pecatonica (8-1) and 35-18 to Lena-Winslow (9-0). They beat Dakota 42-12 in the final game of the regular season as Brecken Hayden led the run-heavy offense with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

About the Rockets: They are on a four-game winning streak, including a 28-18 win over Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) in Week 8. They closed the regular season with a 48-10 win over Hall-Putnam County. Their only losses came 27-18 to Princeton (8-1) in Week 2 and 15-7 to Newman (7-2) in Week 5.

FND pick: Rockridge

No. 15 Erie-Prophetstown (5-4) at No. 2 Bismarck-Henning (9-0)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Panthers: They are playoff-bound after going 3-6 last season. They beat Mendota (0-9) 37-7 to get their fifth win a week after beating Orion (2-7) 32-28. They beat one team that finished with a winning record, topping Kewanee 13-6 in Week 1. They fell 41-13 to Newman (7-2), 41-0 to Rockridge (7-2) and 61-14 to Princeton (8-1) to close the regular season.

About the Blue Devils: They are champions of the Vermilion Valley and averaged 43 points per contest after scoring 21 points or more in every game. They allowed 14 points or fewer in six games. They lost 28-23 in the first round last year to Farmington as a No. 11 seed.

FND pick: Bismarck-Henning

Class 1A

No. 11 Hope Academy (5-4) at No. 6 Newman Central Catholic (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Eagles: They went 5-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference and are on a four-game winning streak, including a 43-0 shutout of Christ the King to finish the regular season. Their best win was over Aurora Christian (5-4) 22-9. They went 11-2 last season, losing to Lena-Winslow in the semifinals.

About the Comets: This is their 23rd straight playoff appearance and third under coach Mike LeMay. Winners of the Three Rivers Rock, they were riding a seven-game winning streak before falling 21-0 to Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) on Friday. Their only other loss was a 28-14 setback to Princeton (8-1) in Week 1. Their best wins are over Rockridge (7-2) 15-7, E-P (5-4) 41-13 and Kewanee (5-4) 34-14. They also have wins over two four-win teams in Mercer County and Riverdale, both by double digits. Newman entered Week 9 with four tailbacks with over 200 yards, led by Briar Ivey’s 532 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries (6.6 average).

FND pick: Newman Central Catholic

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

No. 15 Alden-Hebron (5-4) at No. 2 Polo (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Giants: Alden-Hebron shut out Ashton-Franklin Center 40-0 last week and ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Wyatt Armbrust ran for 191 yards on eight rushes, scoring three touchdowns and adding a 35-yard INT return for a score. Caleb Linneman added TD runs of 66 and 17 yards. … Armbrust leads the Giants with 812 rushing yards and 11 TDs. Linneman has 756 rushing yards and 12 scores. JP Stewart has thrown for 655 yards, seven TDs and four INTs. Armbrust has 19 catches for 251 yards and three TDs, and Fabian Carreno has 16 catches for 232 yards and two scores.

About the Marcos: Polo completed a perfect regular season with a 52-8 win over Orangeville in Week 9. The Marcos have averaged 51.1 points on offense and 5.3 points on defense with three shutouts. Polo beat A-H 54-6 in Week 5.

FND pick: Polo

No. 13 West Central (6-3) at No. 4 Amboy co-op (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Clippers: Amboy will begin its state title defense against a familiar opponent. … The Clippers beat West Central 50-8 in Week 8 after losing to the Heat twice in 2022. … Amboy has won its past four games by a combined score of 228-28, including 64-6 in the regular-season finale. … The Clippers have scored 45 points or more in seven of nine games and held seven teams to 14 points or fewer. … Amboy running back Josh McKendry is closing in on 1,000 yards as he has 935 and 18 TDs on 80 carries. Brayden Klein has run for 802 yards and 10 scores on 64 attempts. … QB Eddie Jones has completed 31-of-46 passes for 760 yards and 12 TDs with three interceptions. Caleb Yanos is the main target with 22 receptions for 530 yards and nine TDs.

About the Heat: West Central is back in the playoffs after going 3-6 last season. The Heat won the Illinois 8-Man Football Association state title in 2022, beating Amboy 44-36 in the championship. … West Central has not beaten a team that finished with a winning record this season. The Heat won their first six games against teams that finished 11-43. … West Central lost its last three games against teams that went 22-5, including a 50-8 loss to Amboy in Week 8. … In the first meeting against Amboy, Alex McGraw ran for 36 yards, had 38 receiving yards and scored a TD, while Kyle Lafary ran for 34 yards and Graham Kelly added 33 yards. …

FND pick: Amboy

No. 10 Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland (6-3) at No. 7 West Carroll (7-2)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday in Savanna

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland only took three losses last season – all three coming at the hands of Ridgewood and Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio, the teams in last year’s Illinois 8-Man Football Association state championship game – but those three dings were enough to send FCW 144 miles one way, north of the Quad Cities in this opening-round matchup. Led by 1,000-yard rusher/leading tackler Leelynd Durbin, (almost) 1,000-yard passer Seth Jones and dominant defensive players Elijah Detweiler and Aydan Radke, the Falcons have never been shutout and have been held under three touchdowns just three times, in their losses; conversely allowing more than three TDs only four times. If you’re a believer in coincidental trends, FCW is 3-0 this season against teams with “West” in their name, having beaten 3-6 West Prairie twice and 6-3 West Central in Week 7 – the best win on the Falcons’ resume.

About the Thunder: West Carroll’s first season playing in the I8FA has gone quite well, the Thunder earning the No. 7 seed on the 16-team playoff bracket after four consecutive winless seasons to finish their tenure playing the 11-man game. Utilizing a somewhat balanced offense led by RBs Aden Buchholz and Raef Pickard-Schingten along with QB Winter Harrington and WR Roger Laborn, West Carroll has shown the ability to put up points in bunches, averaging 38.3 per outing including 54 or more four times. But it allows them in handfuls too, surrendering 26 or more four times and allowing 22.8 per game. A possible knock might be the Thunder’s relatively weak schedule (opponents went a combined 38-43) and difficulty hanging with I8FA’s better teams this season, but they quieted that a bit with last week’s quality, 36-26 win at 6-3 South Beloit.

Friday Night Drive pick: FCW

No. 11 South Beloit (6-3) at No. 6 Milledgeville (8-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Sobos: They fell 40-0 to Milledgeville in Week 7 and closed the season with a 36-28 loss to West Carroll. They also fell 44-8 to Polo in Week 1. Their only win over a playoff team was a 6-0 victory over Alden-Hebron in Week 6. They also beat 4-5 Orangeville 42-20 in Week 2.

About the Missiles: They’ve had the top offense in the North division after averaging 57.8 points per game. They scored 70 points or more in four games while allowing fewer than 10 points in five games. Their lone loss was a 30-14 defeat to Polo (9-0) in Week 6.

FND pick: Milledgeville