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Former Marist WR Carnell Tate selected by Tennessee Titans with 4th overall pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Ohio State receiver had 28 catches for 444 yards and 5 touchdowns during freshman year with RedHawks

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate plays against Akron during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Carnell Tate plays against Akron during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)

By Russ Hodges

Former Marist wide receiver Carnell Tate was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday. Tate was one of four Ohio State players drafted.

Tate started his high school career at Marist, where he recorded 28 catches for 444 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman. Tate, who missed his sophomore season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, transferred to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. During his senior year, Tate logged 30 receptions for 777 yards and eight touchdowns.

Marist receiver Carnell Tate (82) makes a reception, en route to scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of their during a second-round Class 8A playoff game in Chicago, Ill. Marist won, 14-7. (Daryl Quitalig)

A five-star recruit out of high school, Tate signed with Ohio State and spent three seasons with the Buckeyes. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Chicago made 121 catches for 1,872 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career at Ohio State. Tate earned All-Big Ten First Team and All-American Second Team recognition during his junior season in 2025.

Tate will join a Tennessee team that finished 3-14 during the 2025-26 season. The Titans are slated to roster a wide receiving corps that includes veterans Calvin Ridley and Wan’Dale Robinson. Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, who were both drafted last year, will also return.

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Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.