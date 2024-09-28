The Herald-News Friday Football Roundup: Minooka, Romeoville among Week 5 winners

Minooka 17, Oswego East 7: At Minooka, the hosts continued to steam through itheir schedule by taking down the Wolves to improve to 5-0.
Minooka will be back home in Week 6 to host Yorkville.
Romeoville 58, Plainfield South 6: At Romeoville, the Spartans offense could do no wrong in a blowout win over the visiting Panthers.
Romeoville (2-3) will be at home against Plainfield Central next week, while Plainfield South (2-3) will look to halt its three-game skid at home against Joliet West.
Naperville North 31, Lockport 20: At Lockport, the Porters (3-2) fell apart down the stretch, allowing the Huskies to pick up all of their 31 points in the second half.
Lockport will be back at home next week to take on Naperville Central.
Seneca 41, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish (5-0) cruised to another commanding win by shutting out the visiting Chargers, Seneca’s 25th straight regular-season victory.
Dwight comes to town next week.
Bolingbrook 17, Yorkville 6: At Yorkville, the Raiders picked up their third consecutive win to improve to 3-2 on the season.
Bolingbrook will play host to Oswego in Week 6.
Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 6: At Frankfort, the Knights handed Bradley-Bourbonnais its first loss of the season and improved to 3-2 overall.
LWC will be back at home next week against Sandburg.
Coal City 27, Peotone 13: At Peotone, the Coalers (4-1) notched their fourth straight victory in an ICE Conference road win over the Blue Devils.
Coal City will be at home against Reed-Custer next week.
Lincoln-Way East 49, Homewood-Flossmoor 7: At Frankfort, the Griffins (5-0) caught fire in the second quarter and rumbled to a one-sided home victory over the Vikings.
LWE will seek to preserve its unblemished record next week in Naperville against Neuqua Valley.
Morris 50, Kaneland 10: At Morris, the home team’s offense was firing on all cylinders in a comfortable Interstate 8 win over the Knights.
Morris will take its 4-1 record on the road next week to Rochelle.
Naperville Central 14, Lincoln-Way West 7: At Naperville, the Warriors came up a bit short in a defensive showdown with the undefeated Redhawks.
L-WW (3-2) will hope to stop its skid at two games at home against Naperville North next week.
Plainfield East 16, Plainfield Central 6: At Plainfield Central, the Bengals (1-4) notched their first win of the season in a rivalry showdown with the crosstown Wildcats (0-5).
Plainfield East will look to build a bit of momentum in Week 6 at home against Joliet Central, while Plainfield Central will continue the hunt for its first win in Romeoville.
Maroa-Forsyth 57, Dwight/GSW 16: At Dwight, nothing went right for the home team in the recently added game.
Dwight (3-2) will be on the road against Seneca in Week 6.
Wilmington 41, Reed-Custer 7: At Braidwood, the Wildcats (5-0) coasted to another comfortable road win over the struggling Comets (0-5).
Wilmington will take its momentum back home to host Herscher next Friday, while Reed-Custer will be in Coal City.
Nazareth 16, Joliet Catholic 13: At La Grange Park, the Hilltoppers lost a close one on the road to fall to 3-2 overall.
JCA will be in Niles for Week 6 for a showdown with Notre Dame.
Oswego 21, Plainfield North 13: At Oswego, the Tigers fell to the unbeaten Panthers and dropped to 2-3 overall.
Plainfield North will return to Oswego to take on Oswego East.
Providence 27, St. Francis 25: At Wheaton, the Celtics improved to 3-2 with a come-from-behind win over the Spartans.
Providence will be back on the road next week against Marist.