Here’s DeKalb County’s unofficial election results for November 2022

These are the unofficial election results for contested races across DeKalb County as of about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

DeKalb County reported a 57% voter turnout, according to unofficial results from the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The Associated Press also contributed to election results races for congressional, statewide and General Assembly races.

The results do not include provisionally cast or late-arriving, mail-in ballots. Vote totals are not finalized until two weeks after Election Day.

An asterisk indicates who is leading in each race.

Candidates are in the order they appear on the DeKalb County ballots. Listed are results from contested and uncontested races. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding.

Statewide

Amendment 1 (vote yes or no)

The proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution would give workers “the fundamental right to organize and to bargain collectively and to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions, and to promote economic welfare and safety at work,” according to the amendment language.

The amendment would also prohibit any new law that would interfere or diminish the rights of workers to organize.

Yes – 1,908,742 votes (58.8%)

No – 1,337,538 votes (41.2%)

How DeKalb County voted: 18,664 (54%) yes; 14,155 (40%) no

Illinois Governor

Republican Darren Bailey, Lt. Gov. Stephanie Trussel: 1,631,696 votes (42.9%)

Democrat JB Pritzker, Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton: 2,068,285 votes (54.3%)*

Illinois Attorney General

Republican Thomas G. DeVore: 1,510,498 votes (43%)

Democrat Kwame Raoul: 1,502,155 votes (55%)*

Illinois Secretary of State

Republican Dan Brady: 146,252 votes (42.5%)

Democrat Alexi Giannoulias: 1,896,089 votes (55.3%)*

Illinois Comptroller

Republican Shannon L. Teresi: 1,430,515 votes

Democrat Susana A. Mendoza: 2,083,375 votes*

Illinois Treasurer

Republican Tom Demmer: 1,610,986 votes (43.7%)

Democrat Michael W. Frerichs: 1,992,123 votes (54.1%)*

Congressional

Republican Kathy Salvi: 1,597,718 votes (42%)

Democrat Tammy Duckworth: 2,137,282 votes (56.2%)*

Illinois Congressional District 11

Republican Catalina Lauf: 112,563 votes

Democrat Bill Foster: 141,473 votes*

Illinois Congressional District 14

Republican Scott R. Gryder: 107,247 votes

Democrat Lauren Underwood: 124,628 votes*

Illinois Congressional District 16

Republican Darin LaHood: 155,077 votes*

Democrat Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein: 77,987 votes

Illinois State Senate

Illinois State Senate District 35 – Republican Syverson (uncontested)

Illinois State Senate District 37 – Republican Win Stoller (uncontested)

Illinois State Senate District 38 – Republican Sue Rezin (uncontested)

Illinois State Senate District 45

Republican Andrew S. Chesney: 51,636 votes (66.8%)*

Democrat Gerald H. Podraza: 26,139 votes (33.2%)

State House

Illinois House District 70 – Republican Jeff Keicher (uncontested)

Illinois House District 74 – Republican Bradley J. Fritts (uncontested)

Illinois House District 75

Republican Jed Davis: 24,205 votes (61.2%)*

Democrat Heidi Henry: 15,366 votes (38.8%)

Illinois House District 76

Republican Jason Haskell: 14,818 votes (42.6%)

Democrat Lance Yednock: 19,980 votes (57.4%)*

Illinois House District 89 – Republican Tony M. McCombie (uncontested)

Nonpartisan referendum

Genoa-Kingston Fire Protection District is asking local voters to weigh in on whether they support increasing the property tax levy rate limit by 0.35% for fire protection and ambulance services for the levy year 2021.

Yes – 2,079 votes (38%)

No – 1,532 votes (28%)

Countywide

Republican Tasha Sims: 18,070 votes (52%)*

Democrat Linh Nguyen: 15,747 votes (45%)

DeKalb County Treasurer (uncontested) – Republican Becky Springer

DeKalb County Sheriff (uncontested) – Republican Andrew “Andy” Sullivan

Regional Superintendent of Schools (uncontested) – Democrat Amanda Christensen

DeKalb County Board (vote for two per district)

All 24 seats of the DeKalb County Board are up for election during this year’s elections. DeKalb County is divided into 12 districts based on population. Two members are elected from each district.

District 1

(Includes Franklin Township, Kingston, South Grove, Mayfield and Malta Townships)

Fred Hall, Democrat: 1,145 votes (31%)

Maureen Little, Republican: 2,188 votes (59%)*

Brad Belanger, Republican: 1,305 votes (35%)*

District 2 (uncontested)

Republican incumbent Kathy Lampkins: 2,200 (51%)*

Republican incumbent Patrick Deutsch: 1,337 votes (31%)*

District 3

(Includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Peace Road and north of Route 64)

Timothy B. Bagby, Republican: 1,822 votes (27%)*

Keegan C. Reynolds, Republican: 1,333 votes (20%)

Amber Quitno, Democrat: 1,624 votes (24%)*

District 4

(Includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Route 64 and a portion of Cortland Township north of Bethany Road)

Elizabeth Lundeen, Republican: 1,469 votes (24%)

Stewart Ogilvie, Democrat: 1,585 votes (26%)*

Laurie Emmer, Republican: 1,538 votes (25%)*

Brett Johansen, Democrat: 1,440 votes (24%)

District 5 (uncontested)

Republican Savannah Ilenikhena: 1,761 votes (31%)*

Democrat Benjamin Haier: 1,589 votes (28%)*

District 6 (uncontested)

Democrat Rukisha Crawford: 524 votes (51%)*

Democrat Meryl Domina: 425 votes (41%)*

District 7 (uncontested)

Democrat C Scott Campbell: 967 votes (31%)*

Democrat Terri Mann-Lamb: 970 votes (31%)*

District 8

(Includes a northeast portion of DeKalb Township that is east of Glidden Road)

Bill Cummings, Republican: 1,111 votes (25%)

Dianne Leifheit, Republican: 1,060 votes (24%)

Christopher Porterfield, Democrat: 1,393 votes (31%)*

Michelle Pickett, Democrat: 1,344 votes (30%)*

District 9 (uncontested)

Democrat Ellingsworth Webb: 1,207 votes (39%)*

Democrat Jim Luebke: 1,207 votes (43%)*

District 10

(Includes the southwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Fairview Drive, south of Lincoln Highway and mostly west of State Route 23/Fourth Street.)

Susan Smith Lindell, Republican: 1,076 votes (23%)

Mary Lee Cozad, Democrat: 1,520 votes (33%)*

Suzanne Willis, Democrat: 1,192 votes (26%)*

District 11

(Includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road)

Celeste (Shell) DeYoung Dunn, Democrat: 931 votes (16%)

Roy Plote, Republican: 1,482 votes (26%)*

Karen Cribben, Republican: 2,347 votes (41%)*

District 12

(Includes Somonauk Township east of Governor Beveridge Highway and Sandwich Township south of Chicago Road)

Jeff Kowalski, Democrat: 1,039 votes (29%)

Jerry Osland, Republican: 1,574 votes (44%)*

John Frieders, Republican: 1,700 votes (47%)*

Courts

Illinois Supreme Court 2nd District

Republican Mark C. Curran Jr.: 251,954 votes (45.6%)

Democrat Elizabeth “Liz” Rochford: 300,989 votes (54.4%)*

Illinois Appellate Court 2nd District

Republican Susan Clancy Boles: 263,329 votes (47.9%)

Democrat Chris Kennedy: 286,263 votes (52.1%)*

23rd Judicial Circuit Court (uncontested)

Republican Philip G. Montgomery

Republican Joseph C. Pedersen

Republican Marcy L. Buick