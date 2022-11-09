LaHood maintains lead over Haderlein in 16th Congressional race

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood had an early lead over Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein, unofficial tallies reported by The Associated Press show at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

LaHood, a Republican, currently serves in the 18th District. Illinois lost a Congressional seat after the 2020 census. Under redistricting, LaHood chose to run in the 16th, formerly held by Adam Kinzinger, who chose not to seek re-election.

Haderlein did not run in the June primary but filed to become the Democratic spot on the ballot.

LaHood had 68,126 votes to 35,295 for Haderlein, a 66% to 34% margin. The AP estimates about 35% of the vote has been counted.

In the Lee County portion of the race, with all precincts reporting, LaHood led 7,705 to 4,211.

In Ogle County, with all precincts reporting, LaHood led 12,951 to 5,983.