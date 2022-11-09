November 08, 2022
Election
Election2022 Election
Election

LaHood maintains lead over Haderlein in 16th Congressional race

By Shaw Local News Network
Darin LaHood (left) and Lisa Haderlein (right) are competing for the 16th Congressional District, which spans up from the northern Illinois border to south of Peoria.

Darin LaHood (left) and Lisa Haderlein (right) are competing for the 16th Congressional District, which spans up from the northern Illinois border to south of Peoria. (Headshots Provided by Candidates)

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood had an early lead over Elizabeth “Lisa” Haderlein, unofficial tallies reported by The Associated Press show at about 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

LaHood, a Republican, currently serves in the 18th District. Illinois lost a Congressional seat after the 2020 census. Under redistricting, LaHood chose to run in the 16th, formerly held by Adam Kinzinger, who chose not to seek re-election.

Haderlein did not run in the June primary but filed to become the Democratic spot on the ballot.

LaHood had 68,126 votes to 35,295 for Haderlein, a 66% to 34% margin. The AP estimates about 35% of the vote has been counted.

In the Lee County portion of the race, with all precincts reporting, LaHood led 7,705 to 4,211.

In Ogle County, with all precincts reporting, LaHood led 12,951 to 5,983.

Election2022 Election
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois