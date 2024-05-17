KVAL to host art demonstration June 6 in Sycamore

Oil paint stick art piece created by artist Susan Wilson (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )

SYCAMORE – The Kishwaukee Valley Art League will host an art demonstration featuring artist Susan Wilson.

The free demonstration will be at 7 p.m. June 6 at the Gallery on State, 322 W. State St., Sycamore.

Wilson will demonstrate the oil-stick technique, according to a news release. The technique is applied to a birch panel as a painting progresses to create smooth or rough passages.

Wilson received a fine arts degree and a communications degree from Buena Vista University. She began her career as an artist in 1985. Wilson has earned several awards and exhibited art pieces across the country. Her artwork is featured in collections in the U.S., China, Spain, Mexico, the San Juan islands and Italy.

This oil paint stick art piece was created by artist Susan Wilson. (Photo provided by the Kishwaukee Valley Art League )