Election 2022: Here are the state legislative races we’re watching in DeKalb County

DeKalb County voters on Tuesday headed to the polls to decide who will next represent them in the county’s newly redrawn five state legislative districts, including three contested races.

Before political redistricting occurred statewide, DeKalb County was represented by two districts in the Illinois General Assembly. As a result of redistricting spurred by the 2020 U.S. Census, DeKalb County will now be represented by five state legislative districts.

45th Senate District

Senate District 45 includes northwestern Sycamore, Genoa, Kingston, Kirkland, southwestern Cherry Valley and Oregon and runs west to the Iowa border and north to the Wisconsin border.

Republican Andrew Chesney holds the lead with 51,636 votes, or 66.4% as of 11:10 p.m., according to The Associated Press. His challenger, Democrat Gerald H. Podraza has 26,139 votes, or 33.6%.

Andrew Chesney, twice-elected to the state House of Representatives, will seek the state 45th District state Senate seat. (Provided by Andrew Chesney)

75th House District

District 75 includes northwestern Sandwich, Somonauk and Lake Holiday and runs south to Seneca and Morris and east to include Plano, Yorkville, southern Oswego and northwestern Minooka and Channahon.

Republican Jed Davis has the lead with 23,190 votes, or 61.4% over Democratic challenger Heidi Henry, with 14,608 votes, according to The Associated Press as of 11:10 p.m.

76th House District

District 76 includes downtown DeKalb and Northern Illinois University and travels south along Route 23 to include Ottawa, Oglesby and Peru.

Democrat incumbent Lance Yednock successfully defended his seat, according to unofficial results from The Associated Press as of 11:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Yednock has so far received 19,980 votes, or 57.4% to Republican challenger Jason Haskell’s 14,818 votes.

State Rep. Yednock, D-Ottawa speaks to a crowd during the Memory Lane ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at Liberty Village in Peru. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Uncontested races

74th House District Republican Bradley Fritts ran unopposed.

89th House District Republican Tony McCombie ran unopposed.

70th House District Republican Jeff Keicher ran unopposed.