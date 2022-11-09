Election 2022: Democrats appear to take DeKalb County Board majority as two Republican incumbents could be ousted

DeKALB – As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, DeKalb County Board election results showed two Republican incumbents could be ousted from their seats, while the board’s majority appeared still set to go to the Democrats.

According to the latest election results reported by the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, Democrats appeared set to take five districts, with Republicans looking to take four, and three districts lined up to be bipartisan.

All 24 seats on the bipartisan DeKalb County Board were up for reelection, as newly redrawn seats faced off in seven contested races. Two members of the board are elected from each of the county’s 12 districts. Five districts – Districts 2, 5, 6, 7 and 9 – onlyhad two candidates on the ballot, meaning those 10 candidates are guaranteed to be elected.

According to updated vote tallies as of 9:45 p.m., Democrats appeared set to grab 13 County Board seats, leaving Republicans with 11.

Contested races in seven of the board’s districts will determine the composition of the 14 other seats, and in many could feature newcomers who are mostly Democrats.

Early vote tallies and mail-in ballots still will need to be added to the tally, according to the DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Election results won’t be certified for two weeks.

A hot issue top of mind during this year’s campaign season was a July 21 DeKalb County Board vote to move forward with a sale of the financially struggling DeKalb County Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for more than $8.3 million to Evanston-based Illuminate HC, a private health care company that specializes in operating skilled nursing facilities.

The DeKalb County rehab center, a county-owned facility, is more than $7 million in debt due to delinquent billing, falling resident numbers and what officials have said was unrealized mismanagement. Issues of its financial failings came to light in March 2021, county officials have said.

District 1

Republican Maureen Little appeared to be the top vote-getter in the race for District 1 with 56%, or 1,330 votes. Republican newcomer Bradley Robert Belander held 834 votes, followed by Democrat Fredrick (Fred) Hall with 815 votes.

District 1 includes Franklin Township, Kingston, South Grove, Mayfield and Malta Townships.

District 3

As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Republican incumbent Tim Bagby appeared to be the top vote-getter, with 1,822 votes, or 27%, followed by Democratic newcomer Amber Quitno, who ran an unsuccessful County Board campaign in 2020, with 1,624 votes, or 24%, and Republican newcomer Keegan C. Reynolds with 1,333 votes.

Head of the DeKalb County Republican Party, Bagby ran to retain his seat on the County Board in District 3. Also running in the district that includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Peace Road and north of Route 64 is Republican Keegan Reynolds and Democrat Amber Quitno.

District 4

Four candidates – Republican Elizabeth Lundeen, Democrat Stewart Ogilvie, Republican incumbent Laurie Emmer and Democrat Brett Johansen – are vying for the two DeKalb County board seats allocated to District 4.

The district includes a portion of Sycamore Township that is mostly south of Route 64, along with a portion of Cortland Township north of Bethany Road.

Ogilvie appeared to be the top vote-getter Tuesday night, with 1,585 votes, followed by incumbent Emmer with 1,538 votes, or 25%, Lundeen with 1,469 votes and Johansen with 1,440 votes.

“Well, so far so good. Still, fingers crossed. It’s not finalized yet,” Ogilvie said at 9:07 p.m. from the Democrat watch party held at River Heights Golf Course.

Asked if the early election results had invigorated him, Ogilvie said he actually felt “somewhat surprised.”

“I’m just hoping and praying that all goes well and I get the opportunity to give back to the community that’s been, you know, so nice to me and my son since we’ve been here. So, yeah, that’s all I’m hoping for,” Ogilvie said.

With the results of the 2022 election still to be determined, Ogilvie said he’ll probably sleep a little less than normal – at least until the results are finalized.

Democrat Stewart Ogilvie, (right) DeKalb County Board candidate for District 4, talks to DeKalb County Democratic Party chairman Anna Wilhelmi Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during an election night watch party at River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb.

District 8

Incumbent Republican Bill Cummings, incumbent Republican Dianne Leifheit, Democrat Christopher Porterfield and Democrat incumbent Michelle Pickett all are running for the two District 8 DeKalb County Board seats. District 8 includes a portion of northeast DeKalb Township that is east of Glidden Road.

As of 9:45 p.m., Cummings appeared set to lose his reelection bid, as Chris Porterfield had the most votes with 1,359, or 32%. That was followed by Pickett with 1,299 votes, or 31%. Cummings to that point had received 1,101 votes, or 26%, and Leifheit had received 1,060 votes, or 24%.

“I’m very excited. I’m thrilled that it looks like I’m going to get back on the board,” Porterfield said Tuesday night.

In 2020, Porterfield was ousted from the County Board by Cummings after six years of service. Two years later, Porterfield returned the favor.

“Bill and I have talked several times,” Porterfield said. “He’s a good guy. He’s a real good guy. And I’m very happy with these results, and I’m sure he’ll be looking to the future. He may beat me two years from now.”

Democrat Christopher Porterfield, (right) DeKalb County Board candidate for District 8, checks election results on his phone Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, during an election night watch party at River Heights Golf Course in DeKalb. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

District 10

Republican Susan Smith Lindell, incumbent Democrat Mary Lee Cozad and incumbent Democrat Suzanne Willis – who’s also vice chairman of the DeKalb County Board – are running for District 10′s two seats.

District 10 includes the southwest portion of DeKalb Township that is north of Fairview Drive, south of Lincoln Highway and mostly west of Route 23/Fourth Street.

According to unofficial results, Cozad appeared to be the top vote-getter Tuesday night, with 1,481 votes, or 35%, followed by fellow incumbent Willis with 1,167 votes, or 28%, edging out Lindell, who had received 1,059 votes, or 25%.

District 11

Democrat Shell (Celeste) DeYoung Dunn, Republican incumbent Roy Plote and Republican incumbent Karen Cribben are hoping to be elected to the DeKalb County Board by District 11 voters.

District 11 includes all of Milan, Shabbona, Paw Paw, Victor, Clinton and Squaw Grove Townships, as well as Afton and Pierce Townships south of Perry Road, Somonauk Township west of Governor Beveridge Highway and north of Chicago Road, and Sandwich Township north of Chicago Road.

Cribben appeared to be the top vote-getter, with 1,534 votes, or 37%, followed by Plote with 969 votes, or 23% and DeYoung Dunn with 608 votes, or 14%.

DeYoung Dunn was the only candidate from District 11 able to join the October forum. DeYoung Dunn said she believes in sustainable energy and supporting local businesses. She said she’s also a union supporter.

Speaking at the Democrat watch party Tuesday night, DeYoung Dunn said District 11 is “very, very heavily Republican,” so she knew her campaign was facing an “uphill battle.”

“I wasn’t really going into this with expectations of winning because they’ve been incumbents for a long time. They’ve got name recognition,” DeYoung Dunn said. “So, I just kind of was going in as an unknown factor, and I actually got an awful lot of votes, which is a good sign. So, you haven’t heard the last of me.”

District 12

Democrat Jeff Kowalski is running against two Republican incumbents for a chance to represent District 12, including Jerry Osland and County Board Chairman John Frieders.

Their district includes Somonauk Township east of Governor Beveridge Highway and Sandwich Township south of Chicago Road.

Shaw Local file photo - Asked how he feels about his time as chairman of the County Board, Republican Frieders (shown here in this April 2022 file photo) said he feels “good about it.” Frieders appears to be the top vote getter for DeKalb County Board District 12, according to unofficial election results Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

As of 9:45 p.m. Frieders had gained the top vote-getter spot, with 1,479 votes or 51%, followed by Osland with 1,364 votes, or 47%, and Kowalski’s 953 votes, or 33%.

Speaking at the Republican election night watch party at El Jimador, Frieders said the early results – which initially showed at least four Republicans losing reelection bids – kind of worried DeKalb County Republicans, but that worry was abetted as more results came in.

Asked how he felt about his time as chairman of the County Board, Frieders said he feels good about it.

“I think things went well, and I’m pleased with the support I received with the whole County Board, and I’m very happy with it,” Frieders said.

Uncontested County Board races

Among those guaranteed to be on the County Board when the new session starts in December are Kathleen [Kathy] Lampkins, a Republican from District 2; Patrick Deutsch, a Republican from District 2; Savannah Ilenikhena, a Republican from District 5; Benjamin Haier, a Democrat from District 5; Rukisha Crawford, a Democrat from District 6; Meryl Domina, a Democrat from District 6; Scott Campbell, a Democrat from District 7; Terri Mann-Lamb, a Democrat from District 7; Ellingsworth Webb, a Democrat from District 9; and Jim Luebke, a Democrat from District 9.

Because of those uncontested races, Democrats went into election night knowing at least seven of the 24 County Board seats will be theres. Republicans, on the other hand, know at least three seats will be under their control.