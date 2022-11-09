Election 2022: U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth defeats lawyer Kathy Salvi, wins 2nd term

Two years ago, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth was a contender to be now-President Joe Biden’s running mate.

On Tuesday, Duckworth won a second term in the Senate by defeating political newcomer and Republican lawyer Kathy Salvi, according to The Associated Press.

Duckworth had 60.7% of the vote, while Republican Kathy Salvi, of Mundelein, had 38% and Libertarian Bill Redpath had 1.3%, with 7% of the vote counted, according to unofficial vote totals.

Duckworth, 54, and Salvi, 63, are on opposite sides of the political spectrum and hold opposing views on most issues — including guns and abortion rights.

Duckworth, a Purple Heart recipient, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016. Before that, she served two terms in the U.S. House, was an assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and headed Illinois’ Department of Veterans Affairs. In April 2018, Duckworth became the first senator to give birth while in office.

Salvi is a former assistant public defender in the Lake County Public Defender’s Office and is a partner in the private law firm, Salvi & Maher. Redpath, who lives in West Dundee, is a certified public accountant and managing director of a financial consulting firm.

Kathy Salvi, candidate for US Senate, speaks at the GOP rally at 115 Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park on Monday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Duckworth held a significant financial lead throughout the campaign. As of Oct. 19, Duckworth had raised nearly $18.4 million and had nearly $6 million on hand, according to records filed with the Federal Election Commission. Salvi had raised $1.2 million, including $480,000 of her own money, and had $166,000 on hand. Redpath had raised about $75,000 and had about $1,200 on hand, according to the FEC.

Duckworth, of Hoffman Estates, said during a recent Illinois Associated Press Media Editors forum she would support making a law cementing the abortion rights that were included in the Roe vs. Wade case the U.S. Supreme Court overturned this year.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth takes the stage before President Joe Biden's speech during his stop in Joliet at Jones Elementary School on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

“The majority of Americans support a woman’s right to make her own decisions about abortion between herself and her doctor with a 24-week viability restriction,” Duckworth said. “There are women who are facing cancer treatment but can’t get access to an abortion so they can have their cancer treated. This is inhumane.”

Salvi, who agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision on the matter, said Duckworth is an “extremist” on abortion.

“There isn’t an abortion she doesn’t support,” Salvi said of Duckworth.

Duckworth, who lost her legs in 2004 when the Blackhawk helicopter she was co-piloting was shot down in Iraq, also said she supported reinstating a ban on assault rifles as well as a ban on high-capacity magazines.

“I carried an M16 for 23 years in the military,” she said. “I know what those weapons are supposed to do. They are supposed to shred a human body. They don’t belong on the streets.”

Salvi did not say whether she would support such a ban but that existing laws need to be followed.

“Before we consider passing any new and additional laws, we should let the laws that are on the book be implemented and employed,” Salvi said. “The only thing holding us back in this state is poor single-party government, and it’s hurting; it’s crushing us here.”

In the Senate, Duckworth is a member of the Armed Services Committee, the Environment and Public Works Committee, the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee.

Capitol News Illinois and The Associated Press contributed