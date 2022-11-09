Foster leading Lauf in 11th Congressional District race

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster of Naperville held a narrowing lead Tuesday night in his battle to retain the 11th District seat.

With 31% of ballots counted, Foster was ahead of Republican challenger Catalina Lauf of Woodstock 45,815 votes to 36,375, unofficial results showed. That gave Foster about 56% of the total -- a smaller percentage than earlier in the evening.

Foster and Lauf, an adviser for a children’s nutrition company who worked at the U.S. Commerce Department under former President Donald Trump, are on opposite sides of almost every issue, with both toeing their party lines on abortion, gun control, the validity of the 2020 presidential election results and more.

Lauf drew local and then national media attention last month when she insisted that some schools, including in Illinois, provide litter boxes for students who like pretending they’re anthropomorphic animals – a claim repeatedly debunked as a right-wing hoax. When asked to share proof, Lauf offered none.

Foster and Lauf never met for a face-to-face debate or forum, nor did they ever interact with each other on the campaign trail.

Foster, who’s served the 11th District since 2013, ran a largely clean campaign. Most of his ads, mailers and public comments promoted his voting record and his professional experience as a business owner and a physicist.

But he did take some swings at Lauf, calling her “extremist” in one late mailer.

This was Lauf’s second campaign for Congress. She unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination in the 14th District two years ago.

Redrawn for this election, the 11th District encompasses parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20221108/foster-leading-lauf-in-11th-congressional-race